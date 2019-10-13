PORT CHARLOTTE — Within two years, two bicyclists were stopped for pedaling through stop signs. Both ended up with five cops on scene and a trip to jail.
Their minor traffic infractions seemed to quickly spiral out of control, ending with charges filed in criminal court.
Nicole Christian’s 2017 court case has been going on two years, most recently with an order from an appeals court for a re-sentencing hearing Oct. 29.
Shane Steward faces a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement after riding what he described as just three blocks past where a deputy turned on her emergency lights.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, this type of incident is rare. Of the 518 stop sign citations written from Jan. 1, 2018 to the present, they believe only three of those were for bicyclists.
But the experience leaves those it happens to shaken.
Racially profiled?
Steward, 49, was riding his bicycle from his home on Alderson Avenue to Fawcett Hospital, where he works as a cook. It was around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 2, and he said the streets were empty. He took out his trash and hopped on his bike.
He had no weapon, no drugs, and no paraphernalia.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy watching Steward drove past him, then turned around to get behind him. She wrote in her arrest affidavit she watched him ride through two stop signs before activating her emergency lights and sirens. She claims he rode approximately a half mile, turning back to look at her twice before stopping.
Steward said he didn’t immediately realize he was being pulled over, and once he did, he wanted to get to a well-lit area. As a black man, the shooting of black men by police officers around the nation is something always on his mind. He pedaled until he was in front of the home of his son’s friend — a distance he said was three blocks at most.
“They have the brightest light on the side of their house,” he said. “I stopped there for a reason. I’m not stopping in any dark shadows where they can say, ‘It was dark and he made a sudden movement.’”
As he stopped, more cop cars pulled up, until there were five deputies at the scene, he said.
“I have five armed officers intimidating me with guns, pulling on my arm, pulling on my bike,” he said.
Steward felt targeted. He asked one of the deputies not to touch the new light on his bike and was told to calm down, he said. He felt disrespected. Growing up in New Jersey, he said he’s been attacked by police before because of the color of his skin.
“Quiet retirement community Port Charlotte, it happens again,” he said. “Like no matter where you go. I don’t even drive a car, because I don’t want to get pulled over and get shot for no reason.”
Steward admitted to using some foul language with the cops, but he doesn’t believe his actions warranted what he was charged with — resisting an officer without violence, a misdemeanor, and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, a felony.
He doesn’t understand why the deputy started following him to begin with, just because she saw him taking out his own trash in front of his own house.
“The way they word everything is like I was trying to do something suspicious by putting trash in a trashcan,” he said. “I put it out Tuesday. It gets picked up on Wednesday. What’s suspicious about that?”
Alone in the dark
Christian, 50, was riding her bicycle home from her mother’s house around 1:15 a.m. Feb. 15, 2018 when was stopped by a CCSO deputy for having a light that wasn’t working and for riding through a stop sign on Laramore Avenue in Port Charlotte.
Christian didn’t know why she was being stopped, and she was scared. Interactions with law enforcement bring to mind an experience she had in New Hampshire, when she said a police officer once felt up her skirt for weapons, and she believed she was in danger of being raped.
She said when she looked at her light, it was working, and the deputy told her it was still a violation because he couldn’t see it from the rear. Her hair started to raise.
“My whole body posture slumped,” she said. “There’s no witnesses, and it’s him, and me, and I’ve got nothing to fight with.”
Christian called her mother and asked her mother to call her husband, so someone would know what was happening. She said the deputy yelled at her to give him her name while she was on the phone. More cops responded, until there were eventually at least five on scene, she said.
Her arrest affidavit stated the deputy requested Christian’s identification approximately 12 times, and she refused to provide her name. Christian said she initially didn’t give her last name but finally did comply. The cops searched her bag and questioned her about two pills they found, which she said were on the bottle as digestive enzymes.
“They were like, ‘Aha, we found these. What are they?’” she said. “I said, ‘I take them with meals to help me digest and absorb food.’”
Christian described the cops as bullying and humiliating her, though her affidavit describes her as refusing to answer questions. Christian said she doesn’t trust cops.
“They find a girl who they think is young and dumb and poor, and they go, ‘Oh let’s have some fun with her. We can make some revenue,’” she said.
She was charged with resisting an officer and spent nine days in jail, but she said it took three months for her to feel safe on a bike again.
Her court case has stretched over a year and a half. Most recently, an appeals court ordered a re-sentencing to take place Oct. 29 because she was not offered counsel prior to her initial sentencing after representing herself pro se during a jury trial.
‘An overwhelming show of force’
Port Charlotte-based defense attorney Russell Kirshy said bicycle stops are always interesting to him, because while bicyclists do have to follow the same rules as other vehicles, there’s usually something else going on when they get stopped by police.
“In general, when people get stopped on bicycles, it means the officer believes they’re using drugs or transient or basically somebody that’s a good target,” he said.
He said most people, like Steward and Christian, are shocked when they’re pulled over on a bike, and they usually don’t realize it’s happening right away.
“Generally, people are incredulous when they are pulled over on a bicycle,” he said. “They don’t understand you have to comply with all the laws you have to comply with in a car. When I did a lot of ride alongs, we stopped a few bicycle riders for doing stupid stuff. Very often the officer has to get on the loudspeaker, and the person looks back like, ‘What?’”
Kirshy said he routinely hears from clients who are in a traffic stop and three, four, or more officers show up.
“I’ve long expressed a lot of shock and surprise that any department allows four or five police officers to respond to one traffic stop,” he said. “Personally I think that’s ridiculous. It’s an overwhelming show of force that I think is totally unnecessary unless the person being taken into custody is a wanted fugitive or something along that line.”
He said there are deputies whose routine function is to drive around checking license plates, but to then stop someone and have five cops show up seems like overkill. In traffic stops, people can overreact and get angry, but it’s the officer’s job to remain calm, he said. It’s always concerning to him when someone is charged with resisting an officer without violence and nothing else.
“If someone’s annoyed you stopped them, and they don’t want to be 100% cooperative, well, that’s your job,” he said. “Your job is to explain to them calmly what’s going on.”
In his own driving record, Kirshy said he’s been stopped before and been annoyed and asked questions, but cops have never called for backup.
“Why would you need to do that?” he said. “It could be legitimate, but I would want to explore that in depth before too long if I was representing someone.”
In Charlotte County, he said the law enforcement agencies have done a good job of getting officers trained to deal with people suffering from mental health issues, but he’s not sure they’re as well equipped to simply deal with people who don’t want to interact with them.
“To just be with people who don’t like officers, for one reason or another, I don’t think we’re as good with that,” he said. “With mental health, it’s easier to remain calm because you know there’s a reason. It’s harder for (officers) to empathize with someone who just has an attitude.”
Safety for officers
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck said in both cases, the traffic stops turned into criminal charges due to Steward and Christian’s actions during the stop — Steward fled, while Christian failed to provide identification. She noted neither one has filed a complaint with the Professional Compliance division, though Steward told the Sun he intends to do so.
In Steward’s case, the first deputy called in the traffic stop at 3:47 a.m., and two additional deputies assigned themselves to the call once the first advised Steward was not stopping, according to Heck.
“This is a very normal practice as it raises concerns for officer safety when someone is not stopping during a traffic stop,” she said.
The last deputy arrived at 3:59 a.m. simply to transport the bicycle to impound, according to the call log.
“Traffic safety is important, and deputies are tasked with enforcing traffic violations during their daily patrol,” Heck said. “Depending on availability it is common practice to provide each other back-up and in cases where someone is not cooperating or displaying other concerning behavior (to include fleeing) more than one deputy is likely to arrive until the scene is under control and safe.”
Heck said deputies conduct traffic stops in a professional and consistent manner, and there’s no way for them to know ahead of time whether or not someone is a threat.
“A traffic stop always has the potential to be dangerous for the very reason that deputies do not know who they are about to interact with,” she said.
