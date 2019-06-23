CHARLOTTE HARBOR — The deal seems like it's dead, but some Charlotte County commissioners want to officially back out of a 2018 Sunseeker proposal for county owned land on Melbourne Street and U.S. 41.
That proposal was for Sunseeker to receive the 3.6 acres of the former Harbor Inn, appraised at $4.5 million, in exchange for Sunseeker building a public garage among other commitments. The Harbor Inn was destroyed by Hurricane Charley in 2005.
Many residents opposed that deal, saying they wanted to keep the land for an extension of the county's new park called Live Oak Point.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo suggested closing the proposed deal with Sunseeker at the board's meeting Tuesday.
"It was supposed to be for a bucket of improvements and enhancements that aren't going to happen now," Tiseo said.
Commissioners agreed to instruct the county's legal office to send a letter to Sunseeker. County Attorney Janette Knowlton told the Sun Friday, "The county attorney’s office is drafting a letter terminating Sunseeker’s letter of intent to purchase the Melbourne Street parcel."
"Of course, the tone is very friendly," said Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance.
Allegiant Travel Company, which owns Sunseeker, told the Sun on Friday that it is still interested.
"We continue to have interest in that land for future phases," said Allegiant and Sunseeker spokesperson Hilarie Gray.
Allegiant's original plans showed nine hotel towers on the west side of U.S. 41 and a 10th tower plus a marina on the Melbourne Street side. Since then, Sunseeker has changed to a phased approach with phase 1 underway. It has only three towers and a riverwalk. A restaurant row will be open to the public.
The latest step in Sunseeker construction is the county's June 18 issuance of a foundation permit for the first hotel tower. Sunseeker has already built parts of the sea wall and has rebuilt Main Street for the county.
Commissioners were not all in agreement as to whether the county should keep the Melbourne Street land, or sell it to a developer.
"I don't at this point, see a point where we wouldn't sell it," Constance said.
Tiseo advised waiting to see what the landscape looks like as Sunseeker constructs the first buildings that are 90 feet high.
"There's so much going on and to get rid of the property, and then 10 years down the road kick ourselves and say, "What were we thinking!'" he said. "Sometimes it's not all about the money .... It's quality of life ... Nothing like this has happened since I've been here for 35 years. This is huge. We just have to be really cautious."
The board also agreed informally to keep the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Agency alive for a few more years before sunsetting the special tax status. The CRA is about to gain millions of dollars in impact fees from Sunseeker construction, and all of it would have gone to the county if the CRA were ended. Instead, a lot of it will remain for use within the Charlotte Harbor region only.
The resort has not yet applied for any building structure permits that trigger the impact fees.
