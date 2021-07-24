Charlotte County

Charlotte County's hourly wage employees outside of the Fire Department will receive performance pay increases from 1-6%.

Commissioners recently approved an agreement with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades . The agreement will require the county to budget for a 4% average pay increase for some 572 employees, said Human Resource Director Heather Bacus.

These jobs range from administrative assistants to maintenance staff and technicians in departments from planning and zoning to water and sewer utilities.

Higher administrative positions are not included.

Salaries now range from a low of $12.67 an hour for an administrative assistant to a high of $38 an hour for a building inspector. Minimum salaries in the state must reach $15 an hour by 2026, following recent legislation.

The county is still negotiating salary and other contract criteria with the union representing fire and emergency medical services staff, Bacus said.

Many county and law enforcement employees who were considered first responders during the pandemic are eligible to receive $1,000 from the state, which is drawing on federal aid. These checks, expected to arrive in August, include firefighters, medical technicians, correctional officers, probation officers, paramedics, some employees with the Department of Children and Families and the Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

The state is restricting payments to employees who have not been subject to disciplinary actions since March 2020.

