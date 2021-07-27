Commissioner Joe Tiseo confronted Babcock Ranch developers Tuesday about the shrunken size of the planned hurricane shelter that will mostly be used as a school gymnasium.
Babcock executive staff were on hand while seeking approval from the Charlotte County Commission for changes to their 2007 developer's agreement. They also received approval to proceed with the next big expansion into 4,021 acres in the eastern reaches of the county.
Tiseo and the other four commissioners eventually approved Babcock's new developer's agreement, but not without quizzing Babcock executives and county staff about whether the 19,000-acre development is paying its own way.
Tiseo has criticized the state legislature's decision in 2019 to give Babcock $8 million to build a gym that will double as a shelter. The building plans were recently submitted to the county, and the size of the shelter has shrunk from the original 75,000 square feet to the current 40,600. The number of people to be housed has shrunk from 2,500 to 1,343, and the cost dropped from $19 million to the $8 million offered by the state.
"What is being built there is nothing like what was represented to the legislature," Tiseo said.
State officials are aware of the new size of the shelter, because Babcock has been negotiating changes to the plan in the years since the legislation passed, Babcock Vice President James Broderick told The Daily Sun. As for the price change, he said he was not aware of that being an issue either.
Tiseo criticized Babcock for removing the wording of Red Cross certification for the shelter from the agreement, saying Red Cross could have disapproved of the site due to the potential for flooding on State Road 31.
In response to Tiseo, Babcock returned the wording of Red Cross standards to the developer's agreement as well as the promise of providing emergency generators. Those are already required by the state, said Babcock's local lawyer, Rob Berntsson.
Commissioner Chris Constance said he has tried to learn whether the large community, with origins before his term, will pay for itself.
"Are we any better off or worse, because of this development?" he asked rhetorically. "For me, this is a perfect experiment for whether development pays for growth."
County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said that was a philosophical question, but he added that Babcock has arranged to pay for most if not all of its costs and services.
"This is one of those projects that's difficult to find fault with," he said.
"It also helps when you get $8 million from the state to build a gymnasium," Tiseo quipped.
About the only service that Babcock currently draws from the county is policing, fire and emergency medical. It gave the county a $100,000 check Tuesday for a new ambulance, Berntsson said.
The Babcock community will be paying for the construction and upkeep of its parks. It will pay for the shell construction of three fire stations and a library, which will be operated by the county. It provides its own water and sewer. Developer Syd Kitson had originally sought for Babcock to have its own electric utility, but the state did not approve that.
