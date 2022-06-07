PORT CHARLOTTE — Gas prices reached a new all-time high over the weekend.
The state average jumped 18 cents, reaching a new high of $4.76 per gallon for regular gasoline as of Sunday, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins stated.
Florida gas is now 66% more expensive than a year ago, and it costs $71 to fill an average 15 gallon tank. That’s nearly $29 more than what drivers paid a year ago.
With the increase, some motorists are in disbelief, while others are just accepting the cost.
Hadley Thompson, of Fort Lauderdale, stopped by the RaceTrac gas station on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte on Monday afternoon.
At the time, regular gasoline cost $4.75 a gallon. She’s about to move to South Carolina, but was on a trip to visit her parents.
“I’m in disbelief of how high they (gas prices) are,” she said. “Fortunately, I’ve been in a financial situation where I’m still able to get gas and travel places ... It hasn’t stopped my travel, but it’s definitely added unneeded expenses.”
Harvey Moore was also filling up at the RaceTrac. He transports cars as a profession and said he’s paying $5.70 a gallon for diesel fuel.
“It’s $350 to fill up my vehicle,” he said, speaking of a large tractor-trailer.
“The pinch is definitely being felt at the pump, but you have no choice but to pay it,” Moore added. “Unfortunately, I’m not in a position where I can’t work like some Americans. You keep pushing along and hopefully the government will do something for us.”
Jenkins said the “pain at the pump” is likely to get worse going forward.
“Gasoline made very strong gains in the futures market last week,” he said. “When that happens, we normally see retail prices rise.”
He said it can take days or a week for pump prices to reflect the change.
“At this rate, it sure seems like there’s very little resistance to rising prices at the pump, and $5 a gallon is quickly becoming a very real possibility this summer,” he said.
Crude oil prices rose 3% last week on the futures market. The Friday settlement of $118.87 per barrel was $3.80 per barrel more than the week before.
Gasoline futures prices increased 24 cents per gallon from the week before, reaching a new all-time record high.
Oil and gasoline futures prices traded significantly higher last week as the European Union’s Russian oil ban contributed to ongoing global supply concerns.
Expectations of global fuel demand increased after China lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai, Jenkins said.
Additional factors weighing on future prices include a large draw in gasoline supplies and growing exports, amid rising global competition for fuel.
The most expensive metropolitan markets were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $4.90, Fort Lauderdale at $4.79, and Miami at $4.79.
The least expensive metro markets were Pensacola at $4.57, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $4.59, and Panama City at $4.60.
Average prices in the area, according to AAA, are $4.75 in Charlotte County, $4.76 in Sarasota County and $4.80 in DeSoto County.
Thompson said she’s been seeing $4.75 a gallon from Fort Lauderdale to St. Petersburg.
“All the areas I’ve traveled in just this trip have been $4.75,” she said. “Fort Lauderdale to St. Petersburg. I thought that was very interesting that there was no change in the price at all.”
She said she started her trip at $4.75 and is paying $4.75 to go back.
“Normally, Fort Lauderdale is more expensive because I’m in the Miami area but as I traveled north and west it was the same,” Thompson said.
