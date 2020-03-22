After days spent frantically rearranging the deck chairs to ensure 6 feet between them, Florida eateries learned that 50% occupancy isn’t enough. Their dining rooms must shut down completely.
Friday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order immediately suspending all on-premises consumption of food and beverages, and allowing only pickup and delivery. The order also lifted restrictions on sales of packaged alcohol for delivery and takeout with food.
Meanwhile, Chef Jeanie Roland had already bitten the bullet and shut down both of her restaurants, Punta Gorda’s Perfect Caper and Ella’s Fine Food & Drink in Westerly, Rhode Island.
“It saddens me that they didn’t make us all close,” she admitted on Thursday. “What makes me and my staff immune to this virus and to spreading it? I could contaminate literally hundreds of elderly people. I didn’t want to do this. It’s killing me and my husband. But I believe closing is best for the community.”
Chef Richard Howze, whose sustainable farm-to-table restaurant Rosy Tomorrows Heritage Farms was recently named best restaurant in Fort Myers, said they also decided to close earlier.
“We absolutely could not make it on delivery and takeout,” he said.
In the wake of the governor’s Tuesday afternoon closing of bars and nightclubs, many restaurants had already ramped up takeout and delivery.
Now many wonder if they can pay heftier rents with takeout alone.
Renée Petro of Port Charlotte’s Sam’s Subs & Soup already relies heavily on delivery.
“Today we really only had a small amount of people eating in, so I think we’re going to be OK,” she said. “But with everybody delivering and expanding their area, it probably will cut into my business. Still, we’ve been here 20 years. We’re tough and will stick it out.”
Stephanie Lawrence at Port Charlotte’s Hometown Grill said, “We are going to close this weekend and discuss what we might consider doing beginning on Monday. Our business delivery remained fair this week. But that’s not to say that will continue with all these other closings.”
Chris Lansdale at Punta Gorda’s Beef ‘O’ Brady’s was trying to figure things out Friday afternoon, but said, “There is no way we can survive on takeout and delivery. I have a 10,000-square-foot facility. It takes a lot to run this place daily — way more than a few deliveries can offset.
“How many deliveries do you realistically think each place is gonna do? 10, 20, 30? We would need to do about 2,000 a day to break even.”
Port Charlotte’s new The Grill at 1951 closed its doors.
Chef Bob Moltzan at North Port’s Tapas 1 has adjusted to the new normal, posting specials daily on Facebook for pickup at his tiny bistro.
“We have orders for pickup today,” he said. “We had a small party for a 70th birthday booked tomorrow, but now that’s canceled.”
Wael Dubbaneh at Port Charlotte’s Wally’s Southern Style BBQ finds himself in a unique position. With food trucks untouched by the governor’s order, he’s parked his own food truck across the access road from Wally’s, where he also offers pickup and delivery.
Sandy Catalano of Englewood’s Isabella’s Bistro, who earlier this week offered free meals for kids, said, “We are still going to do takeout and local delivery every day as permitted. We and everyone will pass this disaster and move on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.