PORT CHARLOTTE — Ron Morgan opened up Complete Auto Repair in Port Charlotte around a decade ago.
Due to coronavirus, however, he is now having to fight to keep it going.
For Morgan, business is down by 55% from around this time a year ago.
“(That drop is) a direct result of this fiasco,” Morgan said. “Whatever I have to do to make it happen. I don’t have a choice. I’ve been here 10 years. I didn’t build this business just to shut it down.”
Morgan said he’s been using financial reserves he built up over the years, as well as controlling costs and working with suppliers to keep the shop operating.
“I’ll do whatever is necessary to maintain,” Morgan said. “We’re still providing our full line of services and maintaining our full crew (of five). I’m not worried about a profit margin at this point, just to pay the bills and make sure my people here are paid.”
Local auto repair shop owners have different experiences when it comes to surviving slow business during the pandemic.
Some like Morgan, are doing their best to keep their businesses open, some say it’s been business as usual, while others like J & C Tire & Auto Repair in Port Charlotte have shut their doors completely.
“We’re closed at this time,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, who owns and runs the shop with her husband Christopher. “We have to wait and see what’s going on (regarding reopening). We’re taking it day by day.”
Jennifer and Christopher are the only two people that work the shop. She said they decided to close due to loss of business and safety reasons.
“I can see why some have had to close down,” Morgan said. “Some may come back. It’s going to hard to survive this (pandemic).”
DESOTO COUNTY
In DeSoto County, Phil’s Automotive Service Advisor Naaman Hostetler said they suffered a dip in business in the beginning of the pandemic but have since rebounded.
“First, when this news started to come out, we slowed down a little but since (then) we’ve been back to being scheduled-out all week,” Hostetler said. “(Our) regular services are down some. We are (mostly) doing general repairs.”
Hostetler said they are a pretty small shop so employment hasn’t been affected.
“We have three employees so everybody is still here,” Hostetler said.
It’s a different story for Calvin Newberry, owner of Performance Automotive in DeSoto.
“(Business) has been diminished,” Newberry said. “It’s not like it was. We’re being super cautious about infection to keep the customers safe.”
Newberry said that they are still offering full services and repairs.
“The only difference is if you have to wait (on your car) then you have to wait outside,” Newberry said.
So far, Newberry has managed to keep his four employees on staff but that it’s becoming “kind of shaky”.
NORTH PORT
In North Port, Kirk King, one of the owners of Nick’s Auto Clinic, said it’s been rough during the pandemic.
“We’re definitely really slow,” King said. “I’ve still got my employees − two mechanics that work here. It’s slow but we’re making it work.
“We’re still offering our full line of services. I’m not closing my doors or nothing, just struggling to keep them open.”
King said he understands why people aren’t driving as much or going to repair shops.
“If they are (driving they) aren’t going to fix their cars unless it’s an absolute must,” King said. “I get (it) completely. I’ve drained every dollar I have into this place to keep the doors open. We’re trying to run specials to get people here and keep our mechanics busy.”
