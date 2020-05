Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.