Like it or not, Waffle House is coming to downtown Punta Gorda.
The new restaurant being built at 1228 Tamiami Trail, the corner of East McKenzie Street and southbound U.S. 41 − near the new Starbucks − is set to open this fall.
But not all Punta Gorda residents like the idea of a Waffle House in the area.
Users of social media outlets like Nextdoor have been active in their comments regarding the construction at the area.
One person wrote, "Oh no, not another breakfast place."
Another said, "We should support our own 'Mom & Pop' places and not another chain restaurant."
Another regular theme on the network centered around the scale of Waffle House as a restaurant, described as being a "low-class, fast-food place."
"I think the comments on social media are centered around why another Waffle House and not something else," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, "... such as Cracker Barrel or First Watch. And, since there is already one (Waffle House) on Jones Loop Road, people are asking why they would want to build another one here in the downtown area."
The new Waffle House should open around the end of October, according to company district manager Keith Bowling.
"That's a rough estimate," Bowling said. "We are predicting the end of October to open (the new restaurant)."
When asked why Waffle House was building a new restaurant so close to others, Bowling said that was a question for someone else in the company.
"That's something corporate would have to answer," Bowling said.
Corporate representatives couldn't be reached for comment.
Waffle House applied for the building permit almost two years ago, according to Matthews, and just recently came back to start building.
"I don’t really know why it took that long, but they are moving quickly to get it built now," Matthews said. "The thing is, we cannot control what businesses decide to come to Punta Gorda. If a company does their due diligence, and the demographic here matches up to their company’s business and expansion plans, then they come here. We certainly want to encourage commercial businesses into the community, to keep up with the growing residential population and provide a wide variety of services to our residents."
Matthews said the community does want national brands, but not all of those corporations seem to find the area's unique demographics appealing.
"Many national brands that are desirable, such as Trader Joe’s, Costco, Whole Foods, etc. will probably not find our seasonal demographic sustainable year-round," Matthews said. "So until that changes, it is unlikely (those type of companies) will buy a piece of land and build on it here."
