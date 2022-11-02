As always, local elections officials want to encourage people to get out to the polls on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
However, Hurricane Ian has damaged some traditional polling places, forcing Elections Supervisors to find alternative voting locations.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Charlotte County Elections Supervisor Paul Stamoulis announced the following changes for Election Day:
• Mid County Regional Library: (Early Voting & Election Day) has moved to the Charlotte County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Cir. B-106 Port Charlotte.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park polls have moved to Meadow Park Elementary School, 750 Essex Ave., Port Charlotte.
• Port Charlotte Middle School polls have moved to the Jarrett Ford Dealership 3156 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Fairgrounds polls have moved to to Murdock Middle School, 17325 Mariner Way, Port Charlotte.
• Burnt Store Presbyterian Church polls have moved to the South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 First Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Lee Health at Babcock Ranch has moved to the Field House at Babcock Ranch, 43281 Cypress Pkwy Babcock Ranch.
All voters who plan to vote on Election Day should vote at the location they have been assigned on their voting cards. For more information, visit www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov/, or call 941-833-5400.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced Wednesday the following changes:
• North Port voters in Precinct 317 who normally vote at North Port Community United Church of Christ should go to the North Port Elections Office in Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
• North Port vNorth Port voters in Precincts 329 and 339 who vote at St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church should go to the North Port Elections office as well (see address above).
• Venice voters in Precinct 301 who vote at the Waterford Sports Club in Venice should go to the Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave., Venice
All other voters who choose to vote on Election Day should proceed to their regular assigned polling locations. Election Day polling location information can be found on a voter’s Voter Information Card or at SarasotaVotes.gov. Just click on the “Find My Precinct” quick link and follow the instructions.
There are no changes for precincts 543 and 545, who vote at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S River Road. The polling location will be open for Election Day voting, but will remain closed for recreational activities. Voters should use Pine Street to access the complex.
For assistance, voters may call the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
