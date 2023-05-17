PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County property owners can expect to pay more fire service next year, and residents who live on canals scheduled for dredging will face a significantly higher tax surcharge.
Charlotte County commissioners listened Tuesday as Public Works Director John Elias and Fiscal Services Manager Rick Arthur outlined budgets during the Municipal Service Benefit Units budget workshop.
MSBUs are established by a county to pay for certain services — such as road maintenance, stormwater and sanitation — within a specific area. Some have advisory boards made of residents who live in the MSBU who can request higher rates for specified projects.
Most Charlotte County residents pays an MSBU surcharge for fire service. The county’s fire budget is expected to increase by 6% each year through 2031, meaning the rate will increase as well.
For fiscal year 2024, a residential property owner will pay $254.71, up from $203.77 in 2023.
Mobile homes, vacant lots, acreage, and commercial and industrial and institutional properties also have proposed rate increases.
A growing population led to an expanding Public Safety department for both personnel and equipment, whose increases will be seen, commissioners discussed at earlier meetings.
Barrier Island Fire rate proposals are also higher.
For residential homes, apartments, condominiums, mobile homes and barns, the 2023 rate of $717.67 will go to $882.73, if the budget is approved.
The Little Gasparilla Island Fire rate remains the same in 2024 — $131.25 for vacant lots and $367.50 for occupied homes.
In addition to fire, Charlotte County taxpayers will pay more for sanitation services, as the provider’s contract allows for a 4% increase built into the budget, said Arthur.
For the Charlotte Sanitation District, the FY23 rate is $292.28 for an occupied residence; in FY2024, it will jump to $303.19.
Boca Grande Sanitation District property owners will pay $321.890 in 2024, up from $310.62 in 2023.
Don Pedro Sanitation District, at $492.95 in 2023, will go to $511.85 in 2024.
The dredging of waterways will see significant increases if the County Commission decides to approve projected costs.
Property owners along the Hayward Canal Area, who in fiscal year paid an assessment $54.92 for both vacant and occupied lots, could face increases ranging from $475 to $1,510, Elias said.
The maximum rate for Hayward is $400.
Public Works is soliciting feedback for a dredge project of the Hayward Waterway finger canals.
The Suncoast Waterway, whose property owners have been paying an assessment of $738.07, in 2024 could be paying anywhere from $1,255 to $4,850.
For both waterways, if the rate remains the same it will be included on the August Truth in Millage notice sent by the county’s property appraiser.
But if the rate increases above the max, it will require a public hearing to be held July 17, Elias said.
No public hearings are required for the Harbour Heights Waterway and the Manchester Waterway rate increases.
Harbour Heights’ MSBU Advisory Board has asked to increase its rate by $100 for future dredging; the current rate is $200. The maximum rate set is $400.
The Manchester Waterway’s MSBU is seeking a rate increase of $50 for future dredging; its current rate is $50. The maximum rate set is $205.13.
There are no proposed rate increases for the Ackerman, Alligator Creek, Buena Vista, Edgewater North, Gulf Cove, Northwest Port Charlotte, Pirate Harbor, South Bridge, South Gulf Cover waterfront lots, and for South Gulf Cove dry lots and the community’s Village of Holiday Lakes.
Next, the commission will approve and authorize the mailing of the required first-class notification of MSBU assessment rates for FY24.
Public hearings will be held July 17 in the Charlotte County Administration building, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte; and on July 18 at Tringali Park, 3460 North Access Road, Englewood.
Public hearings will be held also at the June 27 meeting for issues such as first-time assessments of individual and other matters.
