Fire

A Charlotte County firefighter deals with a recent fire. The rates residents pay for fire service are expected to increase.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE

COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County property owners can expect to pay more fire service next year, and residents who live on canals scheduled for dredging will face a significantly higher tax surcharge.

Charlotte County commissioners listened Tuesday as Public Works Director John Elias and Fiscal Services Manager Rick Arthur outlined budgets during the Municipal Service Benefit Units budget workshop.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments