Port Charlotte resident Robin Clark adopted Bedford, her Australian labradooodle, during a very difficult time in her life.
Clark said she was stuck in a bad marriage, and endured a difficult court case during the divorce. She has also suffered from SMI, or a serious mental illness resulting in functional impairment for the past 28 years.
“Without him, I don’t know how I would have truly lived,” she said. “When I am having any type of anxiety or panic attack, I don’t have to reach out to him to try to get any kind of comfort to calm me down. He is immediately just there in my presence.”
Bedford, who is now 10, was designated to Clark as an emotional support animal through her psychiatrist in 2013.
He is her life-saver.
But emotional support animals don’t mean the same thing to everyone.
Bills proposed
State Rep. Sam Killebrew (R-Polk County) has one.
His is named Ophelia and is a South African Baboon. The animal has a vest and a certified card that Killebrew bought online for $49.95.
However, Ophelia is not alive. It’s a stuffed animal.
“It just shows you how absurd this thing is,” he told the Florida House of Representative’s Civil Justice subcommittee March 20. “People can go online and for 40 bucks can register anything they’ve got.”
Killebrew, and State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-Hialeah Gardens), are hoping to fix that.
Emotional support animal bills are going through the Florida House and Senate, as Killebrew’s HB 721 and Diaz’s SB 1128.
The bills basically have two parts. One defines and tightens regulation of emotional support animals (ESAs), and another gives more freedom to legitimately certified ESAs in terms of housing accommodations.
If a housing accommodation, such as an apartment complex or a rented home, requires tenants to pay a fee for an animal living there, this bill would prevent them from charging this fee on ESAs.
Service animals are already prohibited from the fee under federal law.
Even if the condo or apartment complex doesn’t allow pets, an ESA would need to be allowed if this bill passes.
However, those with an ESA would need written documentation from a healthcare practitioner, such as a psychiatrist or a general practitioner, verifying the need for the animal to help with someone’s disability.
“It’s a desperately needed step,” Clark said. “It’s so easy to get that designation...it’s just out of control and really sad for the people that really need this.”
Though the housing authority cannot ask a tenant what their exact disability is, they can ask for this document and verify with the doctor that the tenant does need the animal.
“People that require an ESA, people with PTSD or kids with autism,” Killebrew said, “this would give them a certificate...and would make them legitimate.”
Regulations needed?
Clark thinks an animal’s temperament is really determinant of whether or not they can be an effective emotional support animal. Bedford particularly helps Clark when she’s distressed.
“I don’t even have to make a sound,” Clark said. “It doesn’t matter where he is, somehow he senses that (grief) and he is literally right by my side, head on my bed or in my lap, and he immediately is just there.”
“Emotional support animals are a very important facet of the human-animal bond,” said Dr. Dan Bowen, a veterinarian at the Animal Medical Clinic of Punta Gorda. “However, the whole program is subject to frivolous use of the accommodations made for the use of these valuable animals.”
Bowen said currently the certification process bypasses any legitimate application, testing or recommendation from a doctor.
“They aren’t even required to show that the animal provides any support at all,” Bowen said. “I think it is time to institute some regulations and make the certification process more than a rubber stamp (of) approval.”
Currently there is not an official way to certify or register an emotional support animal, according to Killebrew.
The documentation would have to be prepared in a format prescribed by the Florida Department of Health.
The bill also prevents health care practitioners from solely offering the certification in exchange for a fee, requiring the documentation to come from a practitioner the individual had already been seeing, according to Diaz.
“We’ve had a problem where folks have started to just claim these things,” Diaz said in an Agriculture committee meeting March 11. “We want to make sure we stop the abuse. We would be putting the trust in our health care providers and who are certified and already treating the patients for other conditions. So you can’t just make it up and show up and use it as a loophole to get (an animal) into the condo anymore.”
This would let housing entities reject quick cards bought on the internet stating ESA status, or like Ophelia’s certification. But this would also further validate Bedford’s designation.
“There’s a need for clarification for emotional support animals,” said Kate MacFall, the Florida state director at the Humane Society. “There’s confusion...we want to legitimize and respect people who really need emotional support animals.”
Currently Florida law mirrors the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Federal Housing Administration requirements for service animals, but excludes emotional support animals in housing accommodations required for people with disabilities.
The bill would not provide ESAs accommodation in public areas, such as restaurants or movie theaters, according to Jean Stasio, the assistant county attorney of Charlotte County.
According to the ADA, emotional support animals are not considered service animals. This is because emotional support animals haven’t been trained to perform a specific task, but rather “provide comfort just by being with a person,” the ADA states with their service animal requirements.
“We get a lot of people who take advantage and buy (service animal certification) online,” said Dan Callahan, the ADA coordinator for the Florida Department of Management Services. “It’s not (a service animal), it’s not trained, (and) causes a lot of problems for people who have real needs.”
There is currently not an official certification for service animals either, according to Callahan.
Service animals are limited to dogs and miniature horses. Whereas ESAs can technically be anything from an iguana to a squirrel, as long as a health care practitioner certifies it.
“You can get a worm,” Killebrew said. “It’s just mindblowing.”
“(The bill) sounds like a darn good idea,” said State Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow), who is the chair of the Agriculture committee.
HB 721 was supported by both the Civil Justice subcommittee and the Children, Families and Seniors subcommittee. The bill is currently in the State House of Representative’s Judiciary committee.
SB 1128 was supported by the Agriculture committee and the Innovation, Industry and Technology committee. The bill is currently in the State Senate’s Rules committee.
Representatives from the Humane Society, the Florida Apartment Association and the National Association of Residential Property Managers stated their support of this legislation in various committee hearings.
