As a blast of what's been called "brutal" weather comes into Southwest Florida this weekend, cancellations are starting to take place.
The city of Venice reported early Friday that it would not hold its weekly farmers market.
"Based upon the weather forecast regarding wind, and out of an abundance of caution, Venice Farmers Market Manager Lee Perron has canceled the market at City Hall for tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 29," Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson stated in an email.
It's not the only thing affected so far. The city of North Port is closing its pool facilities, it announced late Thursday.
"Due to the forecasted cold front for this weekend, the North Port Aquatic Center (6207 W. Price Blvd.) will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday," it said.
It noted it is already closed on Mondays during the winter season and will expect to reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
"Any classes at the Aquatic Center that are typically held on Saturdays and Sundays have also been canceled," it said.
North Port also postponed its outdoor showing of the film “Boss Baby: Family Business,” which was set for tonight, because of the weather. It’s been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 on the City Green in front of City Hall.
The weekend is expected to be the coldest in Southwest Florida in years - although no snow is expected. The last time snow fell in the region was in the 1980s.
“It’s not going to snow but it will feel like it could,” said Bob Harrigan, chief meteorologist with WWSB, ABC-7 in Sarasota. “It’ll be the coldest air we’ve seen since 2018, when we got down to 30 degrees at SRQ airport.”
The coldest weather will be Sunday morning, with wind chills bringing the feel-like temperature to around the upper 20s, he said.
Sarasota County announced Thursday that cold weather shelters would be open for those in need.
In South County, a cold weather shelter will open at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter will open at 5 p.m. both days and close the following mornings, said Drew Winchester, a spokesperson for Sarasota County in an email to The Daily Sun.
Charlotte County had not made a decision Thursday to open cold weather shelters for the homeless.
Brian Gleason, spokesperson for Charlotte County, said it is likely a shelter would open, and county officials are working with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition to coordinate efforts.
The Charlotte County Fair will start off its 10-day run tonight and will continue through Feb. 6 at the Charlotte County Fair Grounds on State Road 776.
The Englewood Beer Fest and the 11th annual Charlotte Harbor Chili, Beer, and Blues Fest are still a go for Saturday.
North Port utilities posted on social media that residents may want to cover and protect water backflow devices over the weekend due to temperatures dropping to freezing levels.
People who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.
Fire officials are advising people to be careful heating their homes, since the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during cold weather.
