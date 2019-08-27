By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
Charlotte County announced Tuesday that its saltwater pool at South County Regional Park has been closed for repairs.
The park, located at 670 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda, is an aquatic attraction for many local families. There is no set date for the pool to reopen.
“The part that went is the saltwater system pump,” said county spokesperson Brian Gleason. “Once we get the pump replaced, the pool water has to be filtered through and tested, so for now it’s closed until further notice.”
All other amenities at the park remain open.
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
