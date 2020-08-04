SOUTH GULF COVE — Mark and Renee Robbins are ready to compete in this year’s Englewood Beach Waterfest power boat races.
“It’s a need for speed, an adrenaline junkie,” Mark said. “I’ve always been involved in the sport.”
The Offshore Powerboat Association is scheduled to return to Englewood Nov. 19-22 and stage its world championship powerboat races off Manasota Key. Mark and Renee Robbins call South Gulf Cove home, and are looking at competing in an international race that’s held so close to their house in Englewood.
“I want people to understand it’s a family sport,” Robbins said of powerboat racing. “Waterfest is a great event. It has a small hometown feel. It’s cost-effective for a lot of racers.”
Like other sporting leagues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, OPA is running a curtailed racing schedule this year. As they have for the last four years, though, organizers want to finish their racing season in the warm waters off Englewood.
Waterfest will be the first race the Robbins will compete in their 34-foot Phantom Classic powerboat “Control Freak,” built by Will Smith in Sarasota.
“It’s between $250,000 and $300,000, Robbins said when asked how much they invested in the boat. “I don’t want to think about the final number.”
Robbins will be competing against Class 4 powerboats with its 85 mph ceiling. He has raced with other teams, but this will be the first race at the helm of his own boat. While Waterfest will be his first in a race, Robbins has also competed in poker runs.
While Robbins is at the helm, Tommy Maddalena will be the throttle man and John Paul “FF” Wudkwych will be the navigator. Renee is listed as the “owner.”
Thinking about his first race two years ago in Cocoa Beach, Renee said, “I was not happy at first, but I love it now. I was a nervous wreck.”
Robbins should be a hometown favorites.
Local businesses signed on as their sponsors include Sterns & Bruns Tire Store, Truex Preferred Construction, Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Kim Nikki Guzowski’s online Happy Coffee, James Scott Drafting, White Rabbit Saloon and Diamond Residential Appraisals.
Robbins takes practice runs and is still “dialing in” the boat, searching for the right size propeller to ensure the she runs perfectly by race time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.