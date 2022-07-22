PORT CHARLOTTE — South Port Square community's scholarship board awarded its 2022 scholarships to 10 staff members.
In total, 18 awards were given to the 10 recipients from the community’s associate team.
Eight recipients were each awarded a $4,000 scholarship, and two recipients were awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
Norman Uhl, current chair of the scholarship board, spoke to the recipients during the ceremony.
"Never be afraid to aim high," Uhl said, according to a news release.
Marilyn Hill, one of the founders of the South Port Square scholarship board, was the keynote speaker.
"All the South Port Square residents are wishing you a very bright future," Hill stated, according to the news release. "The world is lucky to have you in it."
South Port Square Executive Director Brian Hess also spoke.
"This award ceremony is among my most-treasured occasion of the year, as it provides an opportunity for me to say thank you to all the residents that have contributed time and money into this outstanding scholarship program and congratulate those associates that have worked so hard to not only keep up with their job duties at South Port Square, but also continue their education," Hess stated.
South Port Square is in Port Charlotte and offers a wide variety of guaranteed, affordable life plan options and the area’s most comprehensive levels of quality care where residents can age together on one campus, the news release stated.
