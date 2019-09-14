PORT CHARLOTTE — The art displayed in the main room showcases a life previously lived, dreams fulfilled.
For Lillian Conner, 89, it was her life’s dream to visit Monet’s garden in France.
She stood by a table showcasing her oil paintings with her daughter Cynthia Hassall, who made that dream happen for her.
Hassall shares her mother’s love of painting, and said she comes from an artistic family.
The artwork displayed by South Port Square residents, an assisted living facility in Port Charlotte, was mostly items residents have created some time ago.
Gracie Peterson, 97, was with her son Bob and a table of her artwork.
She wrote and illustrated children’s storybooks that double as a coloring book. She also wrote an autobiographical piece about what it was like growing up on a Kentucky tobacco farm.
National Assisted Living Week is a week-long initiative filled with activities intending to highlight the importance of assisted living care for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
The week is an annual observance that assisted living centers around the country participate in by offering an array of events to celebrate their residents.
According to the National Center for Assisted Living, this year’s theme is “A spark of creativity.”
“I like everybody’s (art), to see what their capable of, it shows a different part of their life,” Hassall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.