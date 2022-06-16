PORT CHARLOTTE - South Port Square on Tuesday honored 82 veterans who are residents at the facility for Flag Day.

American Legion Post 110 held a flag folding ceremony, followed by the unveiling of a special dedication to the resident veterans.

"We wanted to honor our veterans with a dedication plaque, with their names and service branches listed," said Smita Shinde, community life services director.

R. Short Creations worked in conjunction with South Port Square to create the plaque which is now displayed on a wall at Town Hall, the main meeting area.

The unveiling was conducted by Brian Hess, executive director of South Port Square, Charlie Brox, president of the facility's Veterans Club, and Susan Greene, who represented the American Legion.


Some 150 residents attended the ceremony which included entertainment by Port Charlotte High School student Andrew Fiorelli, who played several tunes as residents enjoyed refreshments.

Also providing music was the Port Charlotte Brass Quintet, led by George Mancini who played the national anthem and service songs.

The program ended with prayers led by Chaplin LeJeune, representing the VFW.

"We are so honored to serve all our residents, several of whom have served our country, and we are so thankful for their service," said Shinde.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments