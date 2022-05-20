PORT CHARLOTTE — More than 30 South Port Square women residents were recognized in a "Women of Impact" ceremony earlier this month.
The South Port Square community wanted to showcase how these women of the past generation faced challenges in breaking through the "glass ceiling," yet triumphed in their accomplishments, said Brian Hess, executive director of South Port Square.
“Many of these women are still contributing to the local community by presenting lectures and participating in scholarship boards on campus, engaging in off-campus charitable committee boards, and volunteering in a variety of ways.”
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews presented each with a trophy, and she and Hess posed with the honorees for photos.
The ceremony took place in a packed town hall, followed by a reception in the village where residents were treated to wine and champagne as a jazz band entertained the crowd.
Here are brief bios of some of the women honored:
- Dona Rinaldi is a retired nurse who was instrumental in starting the first rehab center in West Virginia. She lobbied for free assisted devices from insurance companies and worked to enhance functional mobility through the building of ramps.
- Gerri DeWitt served homeless families in the late 1980s as executive director of the Interfaith Housing Coalition in Montgomery County, Maryland. Under her leadership she influenced the construction of a three-story building for the homeless population.
- Janice Jaen holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Purdue University, and a bachelor’s degree and doctorate from Indiana University. For 12 years, she's been a member of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International in Charlotte County, which provides funds to women in college who wish to become teachers.
- Wanda Bell, a retired manager from AT&T, is known for her musical talents. She plays the keyboard, organ, and clarinet for various groups, including residents in the memory care neighborhood.
- Barbara Kinney retired from banking as assistant vice president in charge of a cash management department. She is passionate about dragon boat racing and spinning, winning many medals in both spinning and dragon boat competitions.
- Marilyn Hill is a retired sociology professor from Wisconsin. Since moving to South Port Square, Hill has been active in program initiatives, such as starting the South Port Scholarship Program, and the Stephen Ministry Program and STAIR at Pilgrim Church.
- Camille Fargo joined the Air Force and was stationed in Bermuda. She started out as a flight nurse and moved up to captain. At South Port Square, she is actively involved in the Veteran’s Club and is a representative on several committees.
- Carolyn Brox achieved her master’s degree and supported her husband while he earned his. She focuses her efforts on the local American Association of University Women (AAUW). Her recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s has not slowed her down, as Brox remains active in AAUW and helped start a STEM program for elementary school children.
- Donna Schwede has a master’s degree in counseling/guidance and a master’s degree in physical education. She taught phys ed for 25 years and loves nature and gardening. She works to keep the community looking nice and to do so, she picks up litter.
- Heide Kent was born in Stuttgart, Germany in 1939 and immigrated to the U.S. in 1962. She worked for a German company and worked her way up to executive assistant. She has served on several committees at South Port Square, including treasurer of the pancake breakfast and co-chair of the Crafters Program. She currently is president of the Garden Club.
- Judith Lackland, a notable neuroscientist, organized a group of scientist-writers to work with clinical study teams and created reports that the Food and Drug Administration requires for drug approval. Lackland also worked with the U.S. Army to develop a malaria vaccine and with Merck to develop new cancer drugs which are bringing new hope to patients to this day.
