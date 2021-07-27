UPDATE: 2:07 P.M. Transportation officials are reopening southbound I-75.
The "DOT arrived and determined everything was OK," said Madison Heid, spokesperson for the city of North Port in an email. The damage was "only cosmetic."
NORTH PORT — Emergency workers shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Toledo Blade Boulevard and diverted traffic off the highway.
A truck hit the highway overpass where the interstate crosses over Toledo Blade, and inspection crews had to examine the bridge to determine if it was able to bear the load of traffic.
"NPPD and NPFD are on scene of an accident in which a City garbage truck struck the I-75 SB overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.," the city stated in a social media post. "These trucks are already just barely low enough to make it under the bridge, and the slightest height difference can cause problems like this. The Curotto Can part of the truck was just slightly too high (not even high enough to trigger the automatic alarm), which resulted in this accident."
The post noted the Toledo Blade exit is closed to traffic at the overpass both ways.
"Traffic on I-75 southbound is being diverted to the off-ramp and back onto the on-ramp to re-enter the Interstate," it said. "Assessors are on their way to check the damage on the bridge to ensure its integrity. There were no injuries. Expect delays or choose an alternate route."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.