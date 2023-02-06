Peggy Davis-Bloomfield accepted the Punta Gorda History Center’s History Hall of Honor Induction plaque for her great-grandfather W.H. Johnson, who settled in Punta Gorda from North Carolina in 1886. Johnson, in addition to being a riverboat pilot hauling phosphate down the Peace River, was a prominent real estate broker and one of the largest landowners in Punta Gorda in its early days. In 1921, he led the effort to create Charlotte County and became one of the first commissioners.
Mark Gotts and Sherri Dennis check out the “Tub of Booze” that was raffled off to raise funds for the Punta Gorda History Center at the 7th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction Ceremonies presented by the Punta Gorda History Center on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Induction committee members Marge Hall and Linda Wilson hold a 1955 Charlotte High School yearbook and 1958 Charlotte High School Tarpon football letterman sweater, which were part of the historical memorabilia display.
Punta Gorda History Center president Gene Murtha welcomes attendees to the 7th Annual History Hall of Honor induction ceremonies with a brief overview of each recipient and their impact on the history of Punta Gorda.
Emcee Ed Wotitzky presents Andrew Woodliff with a plaque in honor of his brother, Sgt. Michael R. Woodliff, a Punta Gorda resident and 2000 Charlotte High School graduate who was killed in action in Baghdad by a roadside bomb.
Great-granddaughter Mary Kay Mechlin and great-great-grandson Michael Patton received the plaque honoring John R. Jack, Sr. Jack was the city’s mayor for three terms and oversaw the construction of Punta Gorda’s City Hall.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews accepted the Punta Gorda History Center’s History Hall of Honor Induction plaque from Ed Wotitzky, on behalf of William Homer Monson, who served as mayor of Punta Gorda during the World War II era.
Joy McCann Hause accepted the plaque for History Hall of Honor inductee her grandfather John Jack McCann. McCann arrived in Punta Gorda in 1886 as a riverboat captain and became a local celebrity for taking former Teddy Roosevelt devil ray fishing in March 1917. Pictured with her are daughter-in-law Christine Hause, son Jeffrey Hause, and husband John Hause.
Peggy Davis-Bloomfield accepted the Punta Gorda History Center’s History Hall of Honor Induction plaque for her great-grandfather W.H. Johnson, who settled in Punta Gorda from North Carolina in 1886. Johnson, in addition to being a riverboat pilot hauling phosphate down the Peace River, was a prominent real estate broker and one of the largest landowners in Punta Gorda in its early days. In 1921, he led the effort to create Charlotte County and became one of the first commissioners.
Jennifer and Russ Uebelacker check out the University of Florida Gator quilt, handmade by Gussie Baker, that was auctioned off to raise funds for the Punta Gorda History Center.
Fifth-generation Floridian Paul Polk; Punta Gorda Realtor Danny Nix and fourth-generation Floridian Ed Wotisky
Phil Wilson, Stan Munson and Bill Dryburgh
Teresa Desguin and Frank Desguin
Local celebrity auctioneer and longtime Punta Gorda resident Phil Wilson begins the live auction.
Paul Kaiser, president of the St. Vincent DePaul Board, and Lynn Kaiser accepted the plaque for the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish at the Punta Gorda History Center’s History Hall of Honor ceremonies.
Paula McQueen accepted the Punta Gorda History Center’s History Hall of Honor plaque for her husband, Robert “Bucky” McQueen, who was unable to attend.
The Punta Gorda History Center celebrated its 7th Annual History Hall of Honor induction ceremony at Hurricane Charley’s on Saturday evening.
Each year, the center honors a local veteran, business and church, as well as former and current residents for their impact on Punta Gorda over the years.
Sgt. Michael R. Woodliff, a 2000 Charlotte High School graduate, was among those honored. He was killed on March 2, 2004, by a roadside bomb during his tour of duty supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. His final resting place is at Arlington National Cemetery.
Smugglers Enterprises received the Local Business Hall of Honor recognition for its significant role in Punta Gorda for over 30 years. Smugglers Enterprises donates over $250,000 each year to local nonprofits.
The Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, which celebrated its first mass in 1892, was the honored church. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church's St. Vincent De Paul Society is the largest in the United States, with over 400 volunteers.
The Hall of Honor inductees included figures of importance from throughout Punta Gorda's history: John R. Jack Sr., W H. Johnson, Fred King, Sr., Phil Laishley, John “Jack” McCann, William H. Monson, and Robert “Bucky” McQueen, who was unable to attend the ceremony.
