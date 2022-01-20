PUNTA GORDA - News of the impasse between 5G telecommunications and the Federal Aviation Administration came late in the game to airports, Punta Gorda Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish told The Daily Sun on Thursday.
"None of us knew this was an issue," Parish said.
Southwest Florida's airports have all responded differently, with Tampa's airport uploading an entire webpage explaining what to expect for passengers.
The aviation community has followed the 5G issue for years, according to the Airports Council International website. AT&T and Verizon recently refused to continue to delay the rollout of the 5G network in the U.S. In the final hours, the companies agreed to temporarily delay switching on 5G near certain airports.
Punta Gorda Airport will not be affected by a national switch to a 5G communications at this point, Parish said. Those aircraft, including widebody jets, don't currently land at PGD, Parish said, unless, one was diverted from another airport.
In the potentially affected jets, airlines fear altimeters may be disrupted by 5G communication traffic. The jets use altitude readers for landing in low visibility.
Parish also said flights arriving at Punta Gorda are relatively short haul, so if the weather is bad in Charlotte County, they generally won't leave the origin airport. That may not be true, he said, with international fights - that don't currently land at PGD.
In general, the 5G issue only affects landings, not takeoffs.
News of the impasse is unnerving to airports.
"I think the FCC and the FAA should work closer together," Parish said.
When the telecommunications giants refused to extend the delay past Jan. 19, major airlines issued warnings of massive delays at airports. The telecoms agreed Tuesday to a delay. Some international flights have still been canceled. The telecommunications companies, Verizon in particular, insist 5G is not bothering European airports; however, 5G bandwidth there is not the same as the bandwidth these companies bought in the U.S. In the U.S., it is closer to bandwidth used by flight altimeters, analysts said.
"As it stands now, almost 90 commercial service airports will lose their low visibility approach capability," the Airports Council International website states. "This capability will be restored gradually as aircraft manufacturers and radio altimeter manufacturers demonstrate they can operate safely in the 5G environment via what the FAA calls 'Alternative Methods of Compliance,' or AMOCs. During this time, there's a heightened risk for major air traffic disruptions due to aircraft that don't qualify for an AMOC and aren't able to to land."
Tampa International Airport created a webpage to answer questions about the issue. The airport noted it was one of four airports nationwide to participate in simulations about the situation Jan. 4.
In the simulation, it calculated low visibility problems at departure would have affected a total of 119 commercial airline flights at TPA in 2021.
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport staff said the airport does not anticipate a problem in 2022, but 2023 could be different.
"We're not affected, because we were not in any of those 46 zones that they're (Verizon) going to be launching 5G," said Lionel Guilbert, senior vice president of operations and public safety at SRQ.
He also echoed Parish's response that the types of "approaches" or planes with the automated landing altitude systems, do not use SRQ.
Fort Myers International Airport said they would seek answers from operations staff, but never responded further.
At St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, there are not current concerns.
Known as PIE, the St. Pete facility is on an FAA list of 50 airports nationwide prioritized for an 5G buffer — a zone with no 5G signals allowed — due to their likelihood of low visibility conditions.
"We don't have any impacts," Public Relations Director Michele Routh said.
