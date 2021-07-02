We're in the cone.
By the time you read this, Hurricane Elsa may have traveled hundreds of miles into the Caribbean Sea, closer to Florida's West Coast. In the coming days, local emergency management staffs will know more about whether the big storm is likely to hit Southwest Florida.
Charlotte County
As of Friday afternoon, uncertainty was the word of the hour, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said Friday afternoon. Elsa was a Category 1 hurricane, having passed Barbados with winds around 85 mph.
European models were predicting the storm could lose strength over land in the islands north of South America. This could send it north and ultimately, east of the Florida peninsula toward Bermuda.
The American models, Fuller said, predicted the storm continues west into the Gulf of Mexico and up the Gulf Coast of Florida. In fact, Charlotte County and Venice were in the direct path, but it's better to look at the cone, Fuller said, not a black line down the middle.
"Don't focus on the black line. That's a perfect forecast," Fuller said. "That's never really the case."
As of late Friday, all of Florida was in the cone with a lean to the West Coast.
In terms of storm preparation, Fuller said, residents and businesses should have already performed their early hurricane season tasks. Did you?
• Look on the county map to see what priority evacuation zone you live or work in. Two-thirds of Charlotte County residents live in the top two priority zones: red and orange. These are coastal or near coastal. Local officials will announce evacuations based on information they receive from national and state experts.
• Sign up for text notifications from Charlotte County. Instructions are found on the county website or Google Charlotte Alerts.
• If you don't have a computer, keep up with Charlotte County alerts by calling 211 on your phone.
• Pack a hurricane kit of water and food for five to seven days. Pack critical documents.
• Know what kind of building you live or work in, and how long ago it was built. Buildings after Hurricane Charley in 2004 were built to higher standards. Cement block is considered safer. Older manufactured homes, loosely called trailers, are not built to withstand hurricanes. Many are in coastal high hazard locations as well.
• Have a plan of where you might go if you need to evacuate. And don't automatically plan to stay in a county shelter. They would rather you make other plans. This year, with COVID-19 still infecting people, Charlotte County has space for a few thousand people. Pets are allowed. The county will announce later if it is opening shelters and which ones.
• If high winds appear likely, bring inside everything that's loose in your yard, from lawn chairs to gardening equipment to kayaks, said Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason.
Sarasota County
Sarasota County's Emergency Management Director Ed Crane knows this weekend is a time to celebrate, but he also hopes people will still keep an eye on the progress of Hurricane Elsa.
"There are a lot of uncertainties in its track," Crane said Friday in a Zoom press conference. "We prepare for the worst-case scenario and hope for the best."
Hurricane Elsa isn't expected to affect Charlotte and Sarasota counties any earlier than Monday or Tuesday.
Elsa could intensify into a Category 2 hurricane with winds that could reach 110 mph.
"We are in our typical 120-hour preparation," Crane said Friday. The county stays in close contact with the National Hurricane Center.
The county hadn't yet decided Friday whether it needed to open its evacuation centers.
Crane emphasized that they should be considered "refuge of last resorts." Instead, he encourages those who decide to evacuate to shelter with family or friends."
Additional and more detailed information on hurricane preparedness, including evacuation zones, can be found on scgov.net.
North Port
North Port emergency manager Mike Ryan said the city is also watching Elsa's path and forecast, and is staying in touch with state and federal officials through the weekend.
He advised residents to began preparations to avoid any possible last-minute rush, and recommended a city video that explains what to expect before, during and after a possible storm in North Port. It's on the city's website, under North Port City Alerts, cityofnorthport.com/alerts.
He also recommended that those with smartphones should download the city app, North RePort. The app features an "Emergency Notifications" button to easily sign up and keep up to date with the Sarasota County wide "Alert Sarasota County" program.
