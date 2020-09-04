A major sting operation targeting illicit drug sales resulted in the arrests of 41 people, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Over the last several months, a new task force, known as "NETFORCE," has been working in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Glades and Hendry counties to identify people responsible for supplying drugs illicit drug sales.
“I created this task force in late 2019 to coordinate a circuit-wide approach, to coordinate all these resources coming together to identifying, investigating and dismantling long-term organized crime, narcotics, racketeering and money laundering criminal enterprises,” said Amira Fox, State Attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit of Florida, at a press conference Thursday.
The operation resulted in law enforcement acquiring over $649,665 in illegal drugs and more than $350,000 in cash related to illicit drug sales. The new task force utilized many techniques including wire-tapping to track down major drug sellers in the area.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell was in attendance at the press conference, joined by Sheriffs from other Southwest Florida counties.
“This is just the start,” Fox said. “We are going to continue together as a team and we will continue to go after those who want to make their living by poisoning other people and hurting other people, and we are going to stop that together from happening here in Southwest Florida.”
The majority of the arrests took place in Lee County, according to a CCSO spokeswoman.
Fox did not take questions from reporters, citing the active operation with active outstanding warrants.
