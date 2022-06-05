PORT CHARLOTTE — Dr. Maurice Azar, Charlotte County’s first OB-GYN, turned 90 on May 11.
Azar moved from Iran to Port Charlotte.
“My father always had the desire to go into medicine and to come to America,” said Phillip Azar, one of the doctor’s sons.
He said his father was inspired by a relative who was a doctor.
Phillip Azar spoke about what his father said to his wife-to-be decades ago.
“’You can marry me, but we are going to America,’” Phillip Azar said.
In the 1960s the family settled in Brooklyn, New York, where Azar did his residency.
But Maurice Azar soon tired of the cold and decided to find a practice in Florida, Phillip Azar said.
Maurice Azar drove to Florida in 1971. In Port Charlotte, he was offered a practice at Inter-Medic Health Center, which had different specialists working under one roof.
“They were looking for an OB-GYN and they offered me a free office,” Maurice Azar said.
This was a game-changer. Before his arrival, there was no OB-GYN. General practitioners were delivering babies in Charlotte County.
If a woman needed a C-section, she would go by ambulance to Fort Myers, Phillip Azar said. In the days before Interstate 75, Tamiami Trail was often backed up, and the journey could take an hour or longer.
Azar’s arrival signaled the end of that emergency trip.
Once settled in with his family, Azar began to reach milestones.
“He helped to design the birthing rooms at St. Joseph Hospital, where he delivered babies, and he also brought the first ultrasound into the county, at Inter-Medic,” Phillip Azar said.
Maurice Azar still has a sense of humor.
After Phillip Azar pointed out Inter-Medic had the first ultrasound, his father said St. Joseph didn’t get one until later.
“They were too cheap,” Maurice Azar said.
Then St. Joseph, a Catholic hospital, transitioned to to Bon Secours-St. Joseph, then was purchased by a secular health care company.
“They kicked out the nuns,” Maurice Azar said.
The hospital later became Bayfront Health and is now ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte.
But Azar grew serious. His dedication to the health of women and their children was his utmost concern, he said.
He said he obtained the ultrasound to detect problems in the womb, but said a secondary benefit for parents was that they could know the gender of their unborn child.
As the population grew, Azar brought another OB-GYN into his practice.
Realizing the population warranted another hospital, Azar was one of a group of local doctors who built Fawcett Memorial Hospital in 1975.
Azur also had privileges at Charlotte Hospital in Punta Gorda, which became Charlotte Medical Center and later Charlotte Regional Medical Center. That hospital is now ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda.
Back in the 1970s, there was a drawbridge linking Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte via Tamiami Trail. If Dr. Azar was in Punta Gorda at Charlotte Hospital and got a call to deliver a baby at St. Joseph in Port Charlotte, he would have to fight backed-up traffic that made travel time agonizingly show, Phillip Azar said.
The doctor didn’t want his sons to follow in his footsteps in medicine. Phillip is an engineer, and his younger brother Marc is an accountant, Phillip Azar said.
When asked why he didn’t want his sons to go into his field, Azar quipped: “I told them not to go (to medical school) — I’m not going to pay.”
“But the real reason was because of the cost of malpractice insurance,” Phillip Azar said.
The cost of insurance, which cost tens of thousands of dollars a year, forced Azar to stop being an OB-GYN and just practice gynecology. He continued to practice gynecology and worked until 2002, when he was 70.
Phillip Azar said his father told him insurance costs amounted to his sons’ salaries.
He said his father told him about a Brooklyn doctor who was sued by an 18-year-old’s family who said their son had a mental impairment caused by the doctor’s delivery of the infant.
“He became disenchanted with medicine; that didn’t happen in the old country,” said Phillip Azar said of his father.
By the time Dr. Azar stopped working as an OB-GYN in 1987, he had delivered “between 1,500 to 1,600 babies” in Charlotte County.
Phillip Azar recalled shopping onetime with his father when a woman came up to his father and introduced him to the child he had delivered.
“My father said: ‘Hi, I’m the first one you met — do you remember me?’”
