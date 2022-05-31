PORT CHARLOTTE -- Blue and yellow shirts trekked down Edgewater Drive on Tuesday, with the lead runners bearing a torch.
The group was taking part in the 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run, bringing together athletes and law enforcement from across the country.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office provided traffic escort for the procession along Edgewater Drive, until the group arrived at their stop-off destination in William R. Gaines Veterans Memorial Park.
The runners gathered around the First Responders Memorial at the park entrance, where they were greeted by CCSO deputies.
Maj. Norm Wilson spoke to the runners and gathered audience at the park. He spoke of his own special needs child and the awe that the Special Olympics and the Torch Run have struck him with.
"Charlotte County shares their love for what you are doing," said Wilson.
Special Olympic athlete Brett Harper thanked the other athletes and officers present for their support, citing the profound impact the Special Olympics have had on him.
"It is the one place I can be myself ... everyone is accepted," said Harper, who has cerebral palsy.
Rob Madden, a sergeant with Colorado State Patrol, said he had been involved with the Torch Run for nearly 13 years. The competition took on a deeper meaning for him when he suffered a head injury in 2016.
Madden recalled one event where he was present for the Games in full uniform, face mask, and uniform hat.
"They couldn't see my smile, but it was there," said Madden.
Maj. Wilson and Cpl. Mark Schiable both took time to exchange gifts with Harper and Madden, each gifting a T-shirt and patches with insignia for either the Sheriff's Office or the Special Olympics.
"It's a wonderful organization," said Schiable, who has served as CCSO's Torch Run Coordinator for the past 12 years.
The torch-bearers continued on their Final Leg journey up towards West Palm Beach and Venice Beach later in the day.
The final portion of the Torch Run began earlier on Tuesday in Miami, and is expected to conclude at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Saturday to inaugurate the 2022 Games.
