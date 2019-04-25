Charlotte County Commissioners set and lowered speeds on several county roads during Tuesday’s commission meeting. They made the changes based on citizen complaints and recommendations from county engineers and public safety officers.
They voted to set the speed limit at 45 miles per hour for the new section of Piper Road near the Punta Gorda Airport from Henry Street to U.S. 17.
They also lowered the speed limit on Placida Road from Rotonda Boulevard West to Gasparilla Pines to 45 miles per hour, following the rebuilding of that road.
Commissioners lowered speeds from 30 to 20 miles per hour on the following roads in the Creekside Subdivision in Punta Gorda:
• Creekbridge Drive.
• Bishop Creek Way.
• Winding River Road.
• Clear Creek Way.
• Spring Gulch Lane.
• Brook Forest Road from.
Commissioners lowered speeds from 30 to 25 miles per hour on the following streets in Rotonda Heights in Englewood:
• Abbott Court.
• April Road.
• Arrow Lane.
• Bebb Court.
• Bell Court.
• Beryl Drive.
• Blue Road.
• Bonita Drive.
• Byron Court.
• Canal Road.
• Cougar Way from Telman Road to Spinnaker.
• Cutlass Drive.
• Cypress Road.
• Dixie Way.
• Eagle Court.
• Flower Road.
• French Court.
• Garland Way.
• Glades Drive.
• Hardee Way.
• Hawk Drive.
• Hunter Road.
• Indian Creek Drive (from Sunset Road to half-way to Boundary).
• Island Court.
• Kings Drive.
• Lady Lane.
• Opal Drive.
• Rebel Court (from the dead end to half-way to Boundary).
• Red Road.
• Rifle Road.
• Rock Road.
• Sesame Road East.
• Sesame Road West.
• Sidney Court.
• Siesta Road.
• Spring Drive.
• Spur Drive.
• Sunny Way.
• Sunrise Drive.
• Sunset Road.
• Sunset Road North.
• Swan Drive.
• Sweetwater Drive.
• Telman Road.
• Temper Lane.
• Venice Road.
• Wayne Road.
• West Drive.
Commissioners lowered speeds from 30 to 25 miles per hour on the following streets in Englewood East:
• Apple Valley Avenue.
• Brookhaven Terrace.
• Fruitland Avenue.
Commissioners lowered speeds from 30 to 25 miles per hour on the following streets in the Lemon Bay MSBU:
• East 8th Street.
• East 7th Street.
• East 6th Street.
• East 5th Street.
• East 4th Street.
• East 3rd Street.
• East 2nd Street.
• East 1st Street.
• Hickory Drive.
• Manor Road.
• Lampp Drive.
