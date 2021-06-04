Charlotte County commissioners considered whether they could get sewer projects done fast enough to use the $36.6 million coming in federal pandemic.
The first draft of guidance coming from the U.S. Treasury Department says all projects paid for with the American Rescue plan must begin by Dec. 31, 2024, and finish by Dec. 31, 2026. County staff brought the update to commissioners at their meeting Tuesday. By next month, Zinnia Vargas said, staff would have a list of recommendations for the commission to consider.
This money can be used for:
Public health responses and mitigating public health emergency costs and negative economic impact
Premium pay for essential workers
Revenue loss reimbursement
Water, sewer, broadband infrastructure
At the Charlotte County Utilities meeting last week, Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he would be willing to use some of the rescue money to make sure rates don’t go up for water and sewer customers, which includes much of the county. The county has among the highest rates in the region.
Commissioner Chris Constance said the county may have to maximize its use of easier budget items, and then have money left for capital projects.
“That’s kind of a short time window,” he said.
“Maybe it is better to figure out the best way to take it on by supplanting other funds we have already dedicated toward payroll,” he said. “Then we’ll have other monies that we didn’t end up spending that we can then figure out how to move things around a little bit.”
Tiseo said the county is good at having so-called “shovel-ready” projects for when funding arrives on short notice.
“Here’s another example of why being shovel ready pays off,” he said. “If you’re not shovel ready, this stuff it will take you five years just to plan out … Because we’ve shovel readied a lot of our sewer expansion infrastructure, we can take advantage of the language put out by the Treasury Department to really get this money to work right away in Charlotte County.”
The utilities department has capital projects lined up that will be costing about $13 million a year in the near future. Many of those are to replace failing water and sewer lines, or to replace private septic systems with public sewer in waterfront communities.
With not all residents as utility customers, Constance asked if using the money for sewer projects is considered countywide.
Commission Chair Bill Truex said any project that contributes to improving water quality is a community-wide benefit for a county with an economy reliant on its waterfront.
The provision for premium pay would include workers in public health, public safety, sanitation, child care, Vargas said.
