SPOTLIGHT: Jody Innis; Branch Manager for Lake Michigan Credit Union

Name: Jody Innis
Occupation: Currently the Branch Manager for Lake Michigan Credit Union located in Port Charlotte on Kings Highway.
I have been in banking 31 years. I have worked in banking from Maine to Florida and the last 12 years have been here in the Charlotte County, actually in the same building I am in now.
I’ve embraced banking from an early age and felt it was my calling. Through all of my years in banking I have attended many banking courses and schools, focusing on regulatory compliance and best practices for bankers.
Hobbies: Over the years, I have grown to love to travel. I recently traveled to Costa Rica and experienced the beauty, extraordinary wildlife and met some wonderful people. I have traveled quite a bit in my life and enjoy South America and the Caribbean. I have high hopes to reside part-time in the Caribbean when I retire.
Q: What do you like most about your job:
A: Meeting new people. I enjoy not only doing business with them but establishing a long-term relationship. I enjoy meeting their families and becoming friends. During the holidays, I am fortunate enough to have those relationships and always find that I have a seat with my name on it at their home.
Q: What is the funniest/weirdest thing you ever did on the job?
A: The weirdest thing ... In 2007, I was given the opportunity to be part of a “start-up” bank. During that time the bank building was being built and we were operating out of a modular building in the back of the parking lot. We were fortunate to be able to have weekly field trips, hard hats and all to tour the new building to see the progress and our future home.
Q: What is the greatest lesson you have learned?
A: The greatest lessons I have learned is to be humble, real and have integrity through life. Treat people with respect and honesty. I found this trait has blessed my life in many ways, I am fortunate.
Q: What other interesting or unusual jobs have you had?
A: I was raised in Kennebunkport in a lobsterman’s family. My family owned a restaurant/seafood company in Maine. I learned how to waitress, tend bar and all the other things that help with a family owned business, I consider myself “jack of all trades.”
Q: What is one important trait every leader should have?
A: An important trait that I have learned is to “never judge a book by its cover.” I’ve learned to listen and think before I react to the situation.
Q: Have you had a personal or business mentor?
A: I have had several mentors in my life both personal and business alike. To answer this question, I have to thank my father for the way I was raised. He taught me many lessons including how to be strong during difficult times, hard work, honesty and to always do the right thing. I have listened to him and taken in all advice over the years. My life is at the best it’s been in years with great guidance, wonderful friends and the knowledge given to me by my father. Even now I still have room to grow and learn. I always look forward to the next Chapter with any new knowledge I have gained.
Q: How do you define success?
A: Defining success is not always about what a person has rather I define it by who we become and how we lead our life. The actions, the example of a person defines their success. Words that I live by daily.
Q: What is your most proud moment you have achieved in your profession?
A: When I realized that I had achieved this position through hard work and dedication. This proves that anyone can do anything if you put your mind to it.
Something no one knows about me:
Many years ago I built my own home in Maine designing it to heat by the sun and wood from the land. I learned how to farm, ride horses and had a huge garden. A much different life than being raised on the water as a kid. That experience helped me become the person I am today.
