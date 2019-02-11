SPOTLIGHT: Kim-E Roy, Owner Roy’s Flooring & Decor

How many years in Charlotte County: 15
Hobbies: Aquarist (aquarium keeper of Discus fish) and Orchid grower
Q: What do you like best about your job:
A: Helping people make their home their own- not mine or like others. THEIRS.
Q: What is the greatest lesson you have learned?
A: 1. That all clients have their own tastes and wants/needs- and they can all be met, if listened to. 2. That in business, fairness is everything. We are partners with our vendors and suppliers.
Q: What other interesting/challenging or unusual jobs have you had?
A: I have been a fabric sales rep, so have worked on both the retail and wholesale side of the business-covering the 6 states of NE, it was very challenging.
I have been in automotive sales-in the 70s, this was a very difficult job for a woman.
I was a vendor coordinator for a national catalog company- probably one of the best positions for preparing me for where I am today-owning and running a very successful design center.
None of this compares to starting out in the nursing field.
Q: What is one important trait every leader should have?
A: The ability to listen – and react appropriately to those words/needs. To be able to step back and analyze the words of others before reacting- whether client, employee or personal friends.
Q: Have you had a personal or business mentor?
A: No, but have a particular person who I can say was a fabulous teacher, and wish I could thank her today. When I was a sales rep for ADO Corp out of SC, the then owner was a woman who knew how to TEACH how to listen, sell FOR (not to) the client and always be fair. She was an amazing teacher.
Q: How do you define success?
A: Very happy customers, who refer others and come back for more help with other projects — that’s what makes me successful.
Q: What is your most proud moment you have achieved in your profession?
A: The day we knew we could continue to expand our showroom, to offer more products to our clientele and know we could do this without outside help.
Something no one knows about you:
I can’t imagine retiring- this is just too much fun.
