Light Up the Night Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting_December_2022_012.jpg (copy) (copy)

In 2022, Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus cheer as the City Council members, Melissa Lockhart, Mayor Lynne Matthews, Donna Peterman, Bill Dryburgh and Mark Kuharski light up the Christmas tree to the cheers of thousands who attended “Light Up the Night."

PUNTA GORDA — A squirrel invasion is responsible for thousands of dollars in damage to the city's lighted Christmas tree.

On Wednesday, Punta Gorda City Council members debated what to do with the donated Christmas tree that needs up to $30,000 in repairs and new lighting.


CSpgxmastree11xx20A

Punta Gorda public works employee Bucky Jones eyes empty spots for more decorations on the city’s downtown Christmas Tree in 2020.

