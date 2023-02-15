PUNTA GORDA — A squirrel invasion is responsible for thousands of dollars in damage to the city's lighted Christmas tree.
On Wednesday, Punta Gorda City Council members debated what to do with the donated Christmas tree that needs up to $30,000 in repairs and new lighting.
Replacing 115 half-eaten artificial tree branches for about $10,000 was an option.
The other was buying a new tree in time for the Light Up the Night ceremony in December.
The problem is compounded because the bottom of the tree is well-lit, but not the top, City Council member Bill Dryburgh said.
Dryburgh helped raise money to donate the tree to the city long before he was elected. To maintain "lighting consistency" throughout the tree could cost $20,000.
Dryburgh said before he was elected, he and his wife, Cathy watched Disney's tree lighting ceremony in Orlando. On the way home, she asked why the city didn't have a Christmas tree. So he began fundraising for an artificial tree.
"It cost $31,000 and we raised $38,000 to help with the lighting costs and then we donated it to the city," he said. "Prior to that, we had trees that would be lit and everyone went 'ahh to ohhh' because it was a live 'Charlie Brown Christmas' tree."
Dryburgh asked if the city could solicit donations for repairs or replacement of a new tree. David Levin, attorney for the city, said yes — if it was for a public purpose.
Council member Mark Kuharski countered the tree-lighting ceremony is not a city event. He said if a committee wants to organize it, the city should only be there to put up the tree, close roads near the ceremony in December and flip the tree-lighting switch.
"The city is on the hook for maintaining a tree that was donated," he said. "Now all of a sudden the city is responsible. If they (a volunteer committee) want to do some fundraising to fix the tree, that is good so taxpayer dollars shouldn't be used for it."
He listened to others who disagreed about who is responsible for the tree lighting and maintenance of the donated tree.
"This absolutely is a city event," City Council member Donna Peterman said.
Peterman chaired the Light the Night Committee in 2019 before she was elected.
"A committee is still willing to work on it," she said. "We no longer have City Marketplace (a long-vacant property where the city has held events) and last year it wasn't optimal to have children singing in a small space."
Peterman said it's time to reimagine the event and maybe change the location, adding it's important to include the businesses in the downtown area. She said parking for the hundreds who attend also is an issue.
Peterman liked planning a community workshop where nonprofits can work with the committee and city staff. It was suggested Peterman become the liaison between the city and volunteer committee so the council can get updates on the event.
Mayor Lynne Matthews said the event brings in tax dollars and positive publicity, but planning must begin soon. Peterman agreed, saying in the past she helped raise funds for a new tree that was "stuck on a boat somewhere in the south China Sea" — so the order was canceled.
City Manager Greg Murray said the tree — which must be delivered to the city by October — must be stored in a location where squirrels can't get to it.
Matthews said it will work out because it's a "labor of love" and a great event that is supported by the community. She said there needs to be "different leadership and communication" with the downtown business owners and a "cohesive unit of people working together for the benefit of the community."
The city could use reserve funds for the project if money can't be raised by the public. The city already budgets some money for holiday decorations.
Staff will present options for the council at a future date.
In other business:
The City Council voted to not close off Harbor Walk in downtown except for the July 4 fireworks display.
There were some events that were permitted to have Harbor Walk shut down. That decision generated several complaints to council members. They agreed there's no reason to prevent others from using the public bathrooms, splash pad and other amenities regardless of nearby planned and permitted events.
