Punta Gorda is funding an acoustical study at Gilchrist Park to determine just how much of a noise impact pickleball has in the area.
Suggested by the city’s newly appointed pickleball committee, the study could cost the city up to $4,000. The next step is to bid out the contract to appropriate firms.
“We believe that it will provide scientific data that will be important to guiding the (City) Council’s deliberations on an ultimate decision (for pickleball),” said committee member Donna Peterman.
Part of the committee’s fact-finding mission is to search out places where pickleball would be appropriate within the city limits.
“(We) think this would be important data to have before we identify any other locations,” Peterman said. “We are fact-finding and this, frankly, is a fact that we don’t have. We are requesting the funds now, so we can capture conditions at Gilchrist Park pre- and post-noise abatement.”
The city has also recently approved construction of sound barrier fencing (noise abatement) along the southwest side of the courts, located at 400 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
City staff will also be setting up a camera, to be purchased by an unnamed committee member, at the courts for two weeks to capture how often the courts are used throughout each day.
When that camera goes up is still being determined, as are the timelines for the sound barrier and the study.
“The thought behind the camera was that we wanted to validate (whether or not people) are playing 12 hours a day, seven days a week, (as stated by the community),” Peterman said. “We really want to capture, for our own knowledge, to know when is peak play.”
As the city searches for the appropriate firm to conduct the study, they will be considering the noise levels, but also the environmental and health impact of the noise.
“(The firm) has to be someone who specializes in looking at environmental noise and community noise impact,” said Council Member Jaha Cummings. “We (already) know there is noise. The residents affected by it have testified to that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.