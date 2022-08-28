featured topical St. Charles Knights of Columbus presents $6K to Tender Hearts STAFF REPORT Aug 28, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, Tootsie Roll chairman Don Roth, Tender Hearts co-founders Melissa Ellison and Teresa Callan, and Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Mike Rockenstyre. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 presented a check for $6,000 to Tender Hearts, a Charlotte County nonprofit and social organization for special-needs adults.Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte provided their church social hall for an ice cream/dance social.More than 100 special-needs adults enjoyed their first social event since the COVID pandemic.Funding for these special events comes from money collected during the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now What to do with empty 13 acres at Sunseeker? Babysitter found guilty of physically abusing infant in 2020 COLUMN: Are food trucks the future of dining? Rebecca Riley Perdue Former deputy disciplined after off-duty battery charge in Pinellas County Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now What to do with empty 13 acres at Sunseeker? Babysitter found guilty of physically abusing infant in 2020 COLUMN: Are food trucks the future of dining? Rebecca Riley Perdue Former deputy disciplined after off-duty battery charge in Pinellas County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.