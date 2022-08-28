Check presentation

From left, Tootsie Roll chairman Don Roth, Tender Hearts co-founders Melissa Ellison and Teresa Callan, and Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Mike Rockenstyre.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 presented a check for $6,000 to Tender Hearts, a Charlotte County nonprofit and social organization for special-needs adults.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte provided their church social hall for an ice cream/dance social.

