The St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference will use the $25,000 grant it received from Charlotte Community Foundation to provide disaster relief for Charlotte County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Minor repairs and financial assistance for back rent and utilities assistance are among the aid that will be provided. From left are Gary Moerke, St. Vincent de Paul Diocese of Venice Council president; Jerry Presseller, incoming president of the Sacred Heart Conference; Gayle Ross, program manager of Charlotte Community Foundation; and Paul Kaiser, current president of the Sacred Heart Conference.
PUNTA GORDA — A grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation for disaster relief will allow St. Vincent de Paul to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.
“The $25,000 check is for disaster relief and will help to make repairs not needing a permit, and for past due rent and utilities,” said Tom McDonough, a volunteer for the Sacred Heart Conference in Punta Gorda.
The aid will be given to both homeowners and renters.
St. Vincent de Paul’s Sacred Heart Conference is on the corner of Airport and Taylor roads. For more information, call 941-575-0767.
The Charlotte Community Foundation was established in 1995 to serve the community as a non-profit (501c3), tax- exempt, public charitable organization.
