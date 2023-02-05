St. Vincent de Paul receives check from Charlotte Community Foundation

The St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference will use the $25,000 grant it received from Charlotte Community Foundation to provide disaster relief for Charlotte County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Minor repairs and financial assistance for back rent and utilities assistance are among the aid that will be provided. From left are Gary Moerke, St. Vincent de Paul Diocese of Venice Council president; Jerry Presseller, incoming president of the Sacred Heart Conference; Gayle Ross, program manager of Charlotte Community Foundation; and Paul Kaiser, current president of the Sacred Heart Conference.

PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — A grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation for disaster relief will allow St. Vincent de Paul to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“The $25,000 check is for disaster relief and will help to make repairs not needing a permit, and for past due rent and utilities,” said Tom McDonough, a volunteer for the Sacred Heart Conference in Punta Gorda.


