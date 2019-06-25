One stabbing victim was transported by Charlotte County Fire & EMS to a medical facility after a domestic incident was reported on Bending Willow Court in Punta Gorda Tuesday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect had barricaded themselves inside a residence, the agency reported on Twitter around 1:30 p.m. The scene was "contained but still fluid" with no immediate dangers to the public. No additional information was immediately available.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments