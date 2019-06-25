One stabbing victim was transported by Charlotte County Fire & EMS to a medical facility after a domestic incident was reported on Bending Willow Court in Punta Gorda Tuesday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect had barricaded themselves inside a residence, the agency reported on Twitter around 1:30 p.m. The scene was "contained but still fluid" with no immediate dangers to the public. No additional information was immediately available.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.