By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — A 28-year-old woman was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon Tuesday after reportedly stabbing a victim during a domestic incident, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The suspect, Talisha Cayamitte, barricaded herself inside a residence on Bending Willow Court in Punta Gorda Tuesday afternoon until deputies took her into custody around 2:30 p.m.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the victim was stabbed in the head and torso. The victim was transported by Charlotte County Fire & EMS to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
