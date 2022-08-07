Allegiant planes at Punta Gorda Airport

Allegiant planes are parked at Punta Gorda Airport.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — Officials are projecting a $3 million increase in operating expenses for next year’s Punta Gorda Airport budget, with staffing as a major cause.

“Personnel is a major issue right now — retaining and requiring employees,” airport CEO James Parish said during Thursday’s Punta Gorda Airport 2023 budget workshop.

James Parish

Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

