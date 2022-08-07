PUNTA GORDA — Officials are projecting a $3 million increase in operating expenses for next year’s Punta Gorda Airport budget, with staffing as a major cause.
“Personnel is a major issue right now — retaining and requiring employees,” airport CEO James Parish said during Thursday’s Punta Gorda Airport 2023 budget workshop.
“We’re increasing full-time positions and decreasing part-time, just because we’re having a hard time finding any part-time people,” he added. That includes seasonal and temporary employees and interns.
Thursday’s workshop is one of three meetings for airport commissioners to discuss next year’s proposed budget. Budget hearings are scheduled for 9 a.m., Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, at 7375 Utilities Road, building 313, Punta Gorda.
Little was said by the commissioners Thursday.
The total budget for 2023, consisting of operations and capital projects, is projected at $65.8 million. That is $17.9 million more than the 2022 total budget.
For 2023 operations, airport officials estimate $17 million in expenses and $21 million in revenues, compared to 2022 with $20 million in revenues and almost $15 million in expenses.
“The personnel expenses got slightly larger (for 2023),” Parrish said. “We’re doing a 5% pay increase. There was a 2% increase to our medical insurance, and an increase from 10% to almost 12% for our Florida Retirement System plan.”
Personnel expenses are projected to go from $6.44 million in 2022 to $7.9 million in 2023.
“If we have a 40-hour-a-week position, we have traditionally tried to fill it with two part-timers, and that’s worked with our senior citizens who wanted to just work a few hours a week or a month, and we’re not getting that right now,” Parish said.
He added that with Cheney Brothers distribution center “down the street, and with all the other (businesses) around us, it’s just going to get tougher and tougher.”
Airport communications director Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun that they currently have 54 full-time employees and 53 part-time.
“We budgeted for 51 part-time and 63 full-time for fiscal year 2023,” she said. “As the airport grows, so too does our staffing count. We analyze the need for personal once a year.”
In 2021, the airport had 51 part-time and 40 full-time compared to 52 part-time and 43 full-time the previous year.
The average pay for all employees is $22.31 per hour, Miller said.
During Thursday’s workshop, Parish said a lot of younger workers don’t care about the benefits being offered.
“We really stress our benefit package, but to a 24-year-old, retirement is not that important,” he said. For a 54-year-old, however it is. “So, we’re constantly struggling with that, as well.”
“We have had some young people come here — line service techs — that went on to operations to security to safety,” he added. “This is a growing airport with a lot of potential to grow.”
