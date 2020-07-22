Michael Coley's family remembers him as a loving father who would do anything for his children.
The 35-year-old was killed in April 2019 after he was stabbed by Rondale Robbins, the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three daughters.
Robbins' case was dropped by the State Attorney's Office last week after he claimed immunity under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.
His public defender wrote in the motion Robbins was protecting himself, his girlfriend and his home from someone he had reason to fear. The motion states Coley had made threats against Robbins and previously smashed a window at their home.
Coley's name had previously not been released due to Marsy's Law, but now his family wants the world to know his story. They asked for their names to be withheld for their safety.
"He was a loving, friendly person that would do anything for you," his mother said. "He loved his girls. His goal was to get his kids to safety, away from the drugs that (their mother) and Rondale had them in, because they weren't used to that kind of world. He just wanted them to know that they're loved. They were in danger every time they were with their mother and Rondale, because what was important to them was the drugs, not those girls. Michael knew that."
His family said Coley had heard that Robbins was abusing his daughters, and that's why he came to confront him.
Coley's mother said one of her granddaughters showed her where Rondale was biting her.
"She pointed to her stomach, her chest, the back of her leg, her ankle," Coley's mother said. "She said he keeps beating (her sister) because (she) talks too much."
Robbins has not been charged with any abuse toward the children. The family says there is an open investigation by the Department of Children and Families, but the department could not confirm or deny any involvement, per policy, according to Communications Director Natalie Harrell.
However, some of the 911 calls indicate those who knew the story believed the same.
Coley's ex-girlfriend's aunt was the one who called from the scene and said Robbins was a "crackhead" and the confrontation was "a long time coming."
"He beats on my older niece," she said. "It's a long story."
Another caller who was not present at the stabbing said Robbins had been beating his girlfriend, and the children had been removed from the home.
Coley's family said he had moved to Fort Lauderdale but frequently made the drive up to North Port to see his daughters. He was close to getting custody, they said, after a court hearing where the girls' mother and Robbins both showed up high.
The Stand Your Ground motion, however, alleges that Coley attacked Robbins "in his own car, in his own driveway, at his own home on the night of April 28, 2019, after a longstanding campaign of threats and violence toward Mr. Robbins."
In Florida, the burden of proof is on the state to present "clear and convincing evidence to overcome the self-defense claim."
The State Attorney's Office indicated that was something they could not do, based on Florida statute and case law.
"After reviewing the totality of the facts and evidence, the case was nolle prossed," said spokesperson Samantha Syoen. "Florida self-defense and Stand Your Ground laws, specifically Florida Statute 776.012 impacted the decision."
Coley's family feels like prosecutors didn't really try.
"The state of Florida did not represent us well," his mother said. "I think they did a horrible job. I think they could have worked harder. I think they treated him as just another Black man. They didn't want to pursue it further."
The family also believes Coley's ex-girlfriend should have been charged along with Robbins. After he was killed, they left the scene together. She also called Coley earlier that day, and they believe she may have lured him there so Robbins would kill him.
"The day he died, he received a phone (call) from (her) stating she was in trouble, she was being abused, she wanted her family back, wanted to rekindle the relationship," Coley's sister said.
The family believes she pitted both men against each other. Coley still cared for her and immediately came to make sure she was OK. His sister said she doesn't know who threw the first punch, but she knows her brother was unarmed, while Robbins had a knife.
His mother believes Robbins knew what he was going to do, otherwise he wouldn't have had time to grab the weapon.
"Rondale said he stopped to pull the knife out of his pocket," she said. "If the fight was ensuing, how is it you had that brief moment to open it up to defend himself? If he stood there, in his own words, and said he took the pocket knife out of his pocket and opened it up — is my son standing there and waiting for you to stab him? You're lying."
The family feels no one fully explained the Stand Your Ground law to them, and they don't feel the prosecutors treated them with much sympathy. They're also unable to see Coley's daughters.
"The hardest thing is losing your child and then losing your grandchildren also," she said. "I lose my only son and my only grandchildren and to be told you can't have any relationship with them at all — that's all I have as remembrance of my son."
