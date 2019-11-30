PUNTA GORDA — The first gas-powered car was built 135 years ago.
Now there are more than 400 different models of trucks and cars to choose from, including luxury descendants of that first Daimler-Benz.
A slew of some of the best and classic models filled the parking lot of Punta Gorda’s Muscle Car City Saturday at the Harbor Corvettes’ sixth annual Holiday Happening Car and Truck Show. Under sunny skies and perfect weather there were also Mustangs, Thunderbirds, foreign sports cars, trucks, vans and modified trucks.
There was even a DeLorean for history and movie buffs, or “something for everybody,” said Corvette owner Willis West.
Over 175 cars were displayed, which were separated into 30 different classes. Over 100 trophies were awarded, with three or more trophies per class, according to event chair Seth Holloway.
“I’m here to enjoy the cars,” said Michigan resident Gary Schmid. “They’re the foundation of America. Every place you go, there are cars.”
A portion of the proceeds went to scholarships for Charlotte Technical College’s automotive program and Crossroads Hope Academy. Last year, the car show donated roughly $6,000 to its charities of choice, Holloway said, and anticipates at least 60% of the proceeds going to the charities this year.
To learn more about Harbor Corvettes, visit www.harborcorvettes.com.
