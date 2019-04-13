Amira Fox, state attorney for Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit, was scheduled to meet with the Florida Ethics Commission Friday, to answer a complaint about campaigning in 2018 during working hours.
Linda Malie, of Sebring, filed the complaint on Dec. 6, 2018, according to a Sunshine State News story by Nancy Smith.
The complaint alleges Fox campaigned during working hours, costing state taxpayers “many thousands of dollars” in political absenteeism.
Campaigning during work hours is a violation of Florida Statutes 104.31 and 110.233.
Smith reported that Malie checked timesheets and political events during the 2018 calendar year and said it was not possible Fox could perform the services to the state she was paid for while she attended various political and social functions while campaigning.
Malie, an animal rights activist, told Sunshine State News she came across Fox’s timesheets while researching public records for an animal rights case. “It appeared so blatant what Amira Fox was doing, I just got stuck in to checking her out,” she said.
Fox would not comment to Sunshine State News about the complaint or her planned Ethics Commission meeting.
The Sun was unable to confirm Friday if Fox did indeed attend the scheduled meeting. A spokesperson for the commission said she had no record on whether or not Fox was even scheduled to meet with the board.
Under Ethics Commission rules, only the respondent, the complainant, and their counsel are permitted to attend such hearings. Samantha Syoen in the state attorney’s office told Sunshine State News that Fox would travel to Tallahassee for the 10 a.m. hearing.
It typically takes days, or longer, for the Ethics Commission to issue any decision in a complaint of this type.
Nancy Smith of Sunshine State News can be reached at: nsmith@sunshinestatenews.com.
