The State Attorney's Office officially cleared two deputies in the shooting of a civilian in Englewood last summer.
Bradley Dean Rundle, 61, was shot to death by deputies on June 24, 2019.
"Based upon the investigative reports provided, and the applicable law, I am convinced that the actions of the officers involved in this incident were a legally justifiable use of deadly force, in the defense of themselves or others," State Attorney Amira Fox said in a statement released Thursday. "Therefore, my office will not be filing any criminal charges in this matter."
The public still does not know which officers were involved. The deputies' names have been withheld under Marsy's Law, since the Sheriff's Office considers them victims of aggravated assault.
Rundle and his wife were hosting a family gathering at their home on McKinley Terrace the day of the shooting. Three adult daughters, their significant others, and several minor children spent the day swimming, eating and drinking.
In the evening, a family discussion turned into an argument, and Rundle reportedly pulled out a black 9mm handgun, according to the investigation. When he set it on a table, his son-in-law grabbed and emptied it. Then, Rundle reportedly retrieved a second handgun from his bedroom.
The family left the house, and Rundle began firing shots through the door. Multiple family members called 911, stating Rundle had been drinking, was intoxicated and dangerous.
Around 9 p.m., deputies arrived, including the Immediate Action Team, which includes members armed with rifles, a less lethal shotgun, and ballistic shields.
Rundle ignored orders to come outside, show his hands, and surrender peacefully, according to the investigation. He used profanity and allegedly told law enforcement, "Let's do this."
Eventually, Rundle came outside and deputies heard a gun being racked or cocked. At the end of the driveway, he took a "shooting stance." They saw him shoot and deputies returned fire, shooting a total of 48 rounds.
Rundle began to move back toward the house until he fell face down. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, suffering two gunshot wounds, one to the right side of the head and one to the right hip.
The investigation concludes Rundle committed an aggravated assault with a firearm on law enforcement officers. The use of force investigation was conducted by CCSO Detective Matthew Piloto and reviewed by Assistant State Attorney Anthony Kunasek.
