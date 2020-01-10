The State Attorney's Office announced Friday it will seek the death penalty for Ryan Clayton Cole, 28, the man charged with the murder of 15-year-old Khyler Edman.
Khyler's grandmother, Rebecca English, posted in the Facebook group My Sister's Keeper Friday, stating it was "an overwhelming day" for the family.
"We have received notice from the State Attorney's Office that they have indeed filed the paperwork going for the death penalty," she said. "Everyone is asking how we feel about it. I'm sorry, we don't have an answer. We are still processing this whole event day by day, sometimes only minutes at a time. It is in the hands of the Justice system and God whom I have faith in. Regardless of the outcome, God IS the ultimate judge. One thing we are sure of is that Khyler is safe (in) heaven and we look forward to seeing him again."
In December, a grand jury indicted Cole for first degree murder, first degree burglary with battery and burglary of a dwelling.
He is reported to have broken into Edman's home on Starlite Lane in Port Charlotte on Sept. 26, where he stabbed the young teen to death. Edman was said to have been defending his 5-year-old sister during the attack.
Edman's mother, Jessica English, learned about her son's death from her daughter over a home video camera system. She raced home from work to find the teen dead, according to court records.
Cole was discovered after an alleged second burglary at a home on Conway Boulevard. He was taken into custody the same day and treated for stab wounds before being booked into jail.
He told cops he was blacked out on heroin and meth and had no memory of the incident, according to an arrest affidavit. He has been using drugs for at least 10 years, he said. He said the murder "is not something he would do."
Cole turned 28 in jail on New Year's Eve. If he receives the death penalty, he would be the second youngest prisoner on death row.
The youngest is Michael Bargo, 27, sentenced from Marion County in 2013. Bargo was allegedly the ringleader of a group who beat, shot, tortured and finally burned the body of a 15-year-old in 2011. Last year, he was sentenced to death a second time, after the Florida Supreme Court granted him a new sentencing hearing, since the recommendation in his first case was not unanimous, according to the Ocala Star Banner.
No one convicted in Charlotte County has ever been executed, though there are six currently on death row.
The last man sentenced to death in Charlotte County was James Robertson in 2008, who requested the death penalty after strangling his cell mate with a pair of socks.
