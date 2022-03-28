TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Attorney General issued a news release Monday regarding a texting scam in Charlotte County.
Attorney General Ashley Moody referred to the scheme as "the awkward text scam," where the target receives messages with a picture of a young woman "asking to meet (them) for a 'spicy night.'"
The release drew a contrast with other prevalent phone and text scams where the perpetrator pretends to be a police officer or government official.
"But imposters don’t just pose as authority figures, they can also act as potential love interests or friends," said Moody in the release. "These scammers will try anything to get you to download malware or give up personal information."
The release included examples of such texts received by targets, including one from Charlotte County that read: "You forgot to call last night after the bar. I really hoped we would have a spicy night."
Another version, posted by the Better Business Bureau, has the sender refer to an alleged previous discussion on the Tinder dating app.
These kinds of scams can lead to the senders seeking "inappropriate pictures" and using phishing links to try and get information from the receivers.
"The best advice to avoid these wrong number text scams is to never engage with strangers online or respond to messages from unknown senders,” said Moody in the release.
The release included methods to reduce the risks of these scams:
• Do not click on any links from an unknown sender — these links often contain malware or other harmful sites;
• Refrain from responding, as replying alerts the scammer that the number is active and scammers will text and call more frequently;
• Block the number and delete the message; and
• Never send personal or financial information to an unknown messenger.
