The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began issuing red tide reports daily on Friday.
Traditionally, the FWC has posted statewide reports on the toxic red tide algae twice a week, Wednesdays and Fridays, on its website. The state will continue to post its weekly reports, but now has the daily reports available as well at: www.myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide.
“It’s updated every day at 5 p.m.,” FWC spokesperson Kelly Richmond said. Each report contains the most recent eight days of water samples.
The toxic algae — Karenia brevis — is naturally occurring in the Gulf. However, the algae can cause fish kills and respiratory irritations when levels exceed 100,000 cells or more concentrated in a liter of water. Winds and currents drive red tide blooms ashore. Toxins are generally released into the air when the algae cells break up due to wave action. When cell counts reach a million or more per liter of water, the Gulf waters can turn a reddish brown.
The present bloom has lasted 12 months, Richmond said.
The FWC has been tracking since algae cells first appeared in local waters a year ago October. In November, the blooms started plaguing Southwest Florida Gulf coastlines from Pinellas County south to Collier County. Red tide has since been carried by currents to Florida’s Atlantic Coasts from Miami north to Hobe Sound in Martin County. Miami-Dade and Broward counties saw public beach closures due to red tide. The Florida Keys, however, are free of red tide, according to FWC water testing posted Friday.
The FWC is tracking a separate bloom in Bay and Gulf counties in the Florida Panhandle.
The FWC depends upon a network of local governments and organizations and other volunteers who collect water samples. The FWC set up a FedEx account for samples shipped overnight to its research laboratory in St. Petersburg where they can be tested. Testing takes 10 to 30 minutes to process, Richmond said.
Volunteers are welcome. To sign up online, visit myfwc.com/research/redtide/monitoring/current/offshore-monitoring or email RTOMP_coordi nator@MyFWC.com for more information.
