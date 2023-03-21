Florida Statehouse (copy)

The Florida Statehouse rotunda has a list of factoids about the state in the Florida Capitol.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — After some cities and counties have passed ordinances about renters’ rights, a Florida House panel on Monday approved a bill that would lead to state law trumping local regulations governing landlords and tenants.

The Republican-controlled House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 11-5 along party lines to support the bill (HB 1417), which sponsor Tiffany Esposito, R-Fort Myers, said would bring “consistency” across the state.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments