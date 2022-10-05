PUNTA GORDA -- A city ordinance regarding "obscene language" in signs was ruled unconstitutional in a state court late last month.
On Monday, Sept. 26 — just one day before Hurricane Ian was due to make landfall — Circuit Judge Geoffrey Gentile issued a ruling in a civil suit made by Andrew Sheets against the city of Punta Gorda.
"This case is about pure political speech in the most public of forums," Gentile wrote in his opinion.
Gentile also ruled against the city in a separate, similar case brought by Richard Massey.
As a result of the ruling, approximately $3,000 in total local fines were overturned.
Sheets had brought the suit after being cited four times under the code ordinance. The citations occurred after Sheets displayed a sign that read "f--- Biden" in a public space, along with other signage reading "f--- Trump" and "f--- the police."
Massey was also cited for a sign that read "f--- Punta Gorda, trying to illegally kill free speech."
The code ordinance defines “offensive language” to include “fighting words,” “indecent speech” or “obscene” words, as well as anything that would “depict or describe sexual or excretory activities or organs in a manner that is offensive as measured by contemporary community standards.”
Such speech, under the ordinance, could not be displayed on signs, flags or clothing in a public place where it can be viewed by children under the age of 17.
Gentile's ruling referenced the U.S. Supreme Court's 1971 Cohen v. California case for its reasoning; in that case, a man wearing a "F--- the Draft" jacket could not be sanctioned by the government under First Amendment protections.
"Punta Gorda claims that the limitation to places where children under 17 may see the signs is a narrow limitation. It is not," Gentile wrote in the ruling.
Gentile also took time to determine if certain uses of the word would violate the law at all, citing a dictionary.
"In terms of dictionary definitions, 'f---' is '...sometimes used interjectionally with an object...to express anger, contempt, or disgust,'" Gentile wrote, quoting Merriam-Webster.
Under this interpretation of the word, Gentile wrote, it would be understood that Sheets was not referring to a sexual or excretory act.
For recent law, Gentile cited the Supreme Court ruling in Mahanoy School District v. B.L. from 2021.
In that case, a disgruntled student posted a picture of herself and a friend holding up their middle fingers with the phrase "f---school f--- softball f--- cheer f--- everything" typed out on the picture. After her school sanctioned her, she challenged it and ultimately received a ruling in her favor.
"The court concludes that the ordinance is unconstitutional if applied to the very children Punta Gorda is seeking to protect," Gentile wrote in his ruling. "How can it be applied to Sheets?"
Gentile finished his ruling by saying that the city's "heart is in the right place," but ultimately had no Constitutional standing.
Attorneys for both sides made their oral arguments in early August. The city of Punta Gorda was represented by City Attorney David Levin, while both plaintiffs were represented by Phares Heindl, a lawyer affiliated with the Rutherford Institute.
The Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit organization that aims to check governmental power, issued a press release on Sept. 27 about the ruling.
John W. Whitehead, president of The Rutherford Institute, praised the ruling for preserving "the right of political free speech."
“As the Supreme Court recognized, laws of this sort empower the government to suppress unpopular ideas or information and manipulate the public debate through coercion, which is exactly the kind of tyranny the First Amendment was intended to prohibit," Whitehead said in a news release.
There is currently a separate federal civil case challenging the law. It is unclear if that case will continue in light of the state circuit court ruling or if an appeal is planned for the state ruling.
The Daily Sun has attempted to contact Punta Gorda for comment.
