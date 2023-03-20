Test Sample

The test sample for COVID-19 is sent to Quest Diagnostic after it was taken in March 2020 at a Florida drive-thru testing station.

 GREG LOVETT/palmbeachpost.com

TALLAHASSEE - More than 87,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, according to newly released data from the state Department of Health.

The data, released Friday, showed the state had a reported 87,141 deaths as of Thursday. That was up from 86,850 COVID-19 deaths reported two weeks earlier.


