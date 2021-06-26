More walkways, trees and crossings; fewer lanes in some places and slower speeds are among the ideas proposed by state transportation planners for U.S. 41 in Charlotte County.
Florida Department of Transportation planner Bessie Raina recently presented the latest corridor vision plan to commissioners. Some of the plans are near term, such as making traffic signals coordinate better up the line. Others are decades away, in particular, replacement of the Peace River bridges. Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked about the bridges, wondering if new federal transportation funds could play a role in building more pedestrian friendly bridges. Raina said that’s more like 30 years from now, but when it happens, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Commissioners liked the addition of trees proposed up and down the 28-mile corridor, but some board members were adamantly opposed to reducing lanes anywhere.
Reducing lanes?
“I like the beautification aspects of what you’re showing,” said Commissioner Chris Constance. “I just have a hard time decreasing capacity.”
FDOT has floated the idea of “repurposing” the third lane of U.S. 41 traffic in both Punta Gorda and also north of the Peace River bridges in Charlotte Harbor. The goal is to slow down traffic and to add room in a tight space for bicycles in Punta Gorda and pedestrians in Charlotte Harbor.
As for reducing lanes in Punta Gorda, city officials have already objected to that. At the commission meeting, Constance reiterated those concerns and added objections to a plan north of the bridges.
“Going from three lanes north, back to two lanes, to three lanes makes absolutely no sense to me,” he said.
Moving parking
Some of the space proposed for walking paths farther north along U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte is found by moving parking behind businesses instead of in front where they are now, Raina said. But that is looking into the more distant future, she said. The county is currently dealing with a commercial layout inherited from General Development Corporation in the mid-20th Century.
Rural parkway or residential congestion?
South of Punta Gorda heading into the undeveloped preserves near Lee County, FDOT anticipates the rural look will continue. The county should try to build on that with parkway landscaping, Raina said.
But FDOT may not be up to date on development in south county. The state was proposing a roundabout at Tuckers Grade, Raina said, until state planners learned that developers have proposed a large community there.
Surprised that FDOT didn’t know about the Tuckers Grade development proposed several years ago, Commissioner Ken Doherty asked whether there is a regular channel between FDOT and the county.
County Administrator Hector Flores said the county’s Department of Public Works is in daily contact with FDOT. Constance said communication on future developments should come from the county’s Community Development staff.
“I don’t know why we don’t share that up the food chain,” Constance said of all department reports.
Plans for thousands of new homes have surfaced in recent months for new subdivisions in this southern-most region.
Dangerous left turn
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he worries about a dangerous left-hand turn right before U.S. 41 heads over the Peace River into Punta Gorda. Commissioners agreed, however, there was no easy answer to that problem.
Raina said she would take his concern back to the FDOT team, including concerns about the fact that traffic heading north off the bridge is going too fast.
“I would have hopes that you guys might have addressed that here with some creative idea,” Deutsch said.
How much can change?
Constance asked if the county could get stuck with a vision plan only to find things have changed? Raina said the vision plan is based on cooperation between local government and the state.
Big changes that happened after FDOT began this vision process include Allegiant Airlines halting construction at the Sunseeker resort in Charlotte Harbor, Raina said.
The biggest change, Deutsch said, is post-pandemic residential building explosion. The truth is, he added, no one can accurately predict the future, which could even include the end of driving.
“Who knows? Maybe we’ll be in big drones moving around,” he quipped.
