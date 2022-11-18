TALLAHASSEE — People whose boats were wrecked by Hurricane Ian have more time to bring their boats into compliance or remove them from state waters, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Friday.
Following Hurricane Ian’s landfall Sept. 28, vessel owners had a 45-day grace period to retrieve derelict vessels and fix or dispose of them. The grace period ended Nov. 15.
The deadline has been extended to Dec. 31, according to the FWC.
"The number of impacted vessels is significant and many residents are still assessing damages. Taking these factors into consideration, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has decided to extend the waiver acceptance deadline through the end of December," the agency stated in a release Friday morning.
State officials are encouraging boat owners to hire a salvage company to recover their vessels. However, there is another option. Boat owners can "release ownership of a displaced vessel through the waiver process if they don’t have the resources to salvage or bring the vessel out of derelict status themselves," according to the FWC. Owners will not be charged for removal costs.
To learn about the process of turning over a derelict vessel and to get the process started, call the Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600. You can also call that number to find your missing boat.
The FWC reports that more than 4,000 vessels have been assessed with more than 500 assessed as derelict in the weeks after Hurricane Ian. There are still many more boats in area waters that will likely be assessed as derelict.
Another state agency, the Division of Emergency Management, is coordinating the removal and disposal of vessels investigated by the FWC in Lee and Charlotte counties. Emergency Management officials are working with the FWC, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Coast Guard and local governments to identify and remove debris from waterways and upland private and commercial properties.
Florida's new State Debris Cleanup Program also assists residents affected by Hurricane Ian with removing displaced or abandoned titled property, including vehicles, boats, motorcycles, trailers and ATVs. Visit IanDebrisCleanup.com for more information or to report the presence of debris.
