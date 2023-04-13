Florida Statehouse and Florida Capitol

The Florida Senate at the Florida Capitol inside the Statehouse.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida said Thursday the state is considering options, including a possible appeal, after a federal judge cleared the way for a class-action lawsuit about the Medicaid program denying coverage for incontinence supplies for adults with disabilities.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on March 27 certified as a class action a lawsuit alleging that the Medicaid program has violated federal laws by denying the coverage. The ruling came in a lawsuit, filed in July, on behalf of Duval County resident Blanca Meza and St. Johns County resident Destiny Belanger, who are incontinent and unable to care for themselves.


   
